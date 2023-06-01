Hundreds join memorial for Duncan teen who died under suspicious circumstances

Hundreds of people took to the streets of Duncan on Wednesday morning to honour the life of an Indigenous teenager.

Fifteen-year-old Carsyn Seaweed was found in a semi-conscious state near Miller Road on May 15. She later died in hospital, according to the RCMP.

"Carsyn, she was a beautiful 15-year-old girl," said mother Marie Seaweed.

"She wanted to be a nurse. She had such big plans. She was excited to get her licence next year," said Seaweed.

Carsyn's family is now leaning on the community, which has been united by the teen's death.

"We're here because we support the family that is in mourning, and we're here to uplift them," said Duncan resident Mercediese Dawson, who was at the memorial on Wednesday.

'I JUST WANT JUSTICE'

While RCMP have not confirmed the cause of the teen's death, Carsyn's father, Benny George, says police told him that they suspect she had a dangerous substance in her system.

"We need the drugs off the streets," said George. "It shouldn't be that easily accessible to kids as young as my daughter."

Her mother believes Carsyn's death is suspicious.

"I just want justice for my daughter," she said.

"I want to find out who did that to her, who left her there, because someone meant for her to be there."

The North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP initially said the teen's death was not suspicious, prompting a protest outside of the detachment.

Mounties later apologized for what they say was a miscommunication, and said a criminal investigation is underway.

"They've been keeping in contact, updating us as much as they can," said Seaweed.

"I know there are some privacy measures for them, but it does make me hopeful," she said.

Carsyn's family is hopeful that they will know exactly what happened to her soon.

"I think in a way she brought us together, and we cannot lose that," said George.