VICTORIA -- Volunteers picking up garbage on a remote beach on northwestern Vancouver Island made a grisly discovery Tuesday.

A set of bones believed to be human remains were discovered near the unincorporated settlement of Kyuquot, B.C.

Sgt. Curtis Davis of the Port McNeill RCMP said the bones were discovered on a “very remote” beach that is difficult to access.

The RCMP have turned over the discovery to the BC Coroners Service.

The coroners service told CTV News on Wednesday that identification experts have determined the bones are "archaeological in nature" and therefore no formal investigation will be undertaken.