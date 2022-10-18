'Hugely disappointing': Central Saanich postpones annual Halloween fireworks, bonfire

The District of Central Saanich is delaying its annual Halloween fireworks and bonfire celebration because of a lengthy drought that's been affecting Vancouver Island.

The municipality says the popular community event at Centennial Park will be delayed until late 2022 or early 2023 once fire risks are lower.

"At this time, even with rain in the forecast before now and Halloween, the fire risk is expected to remain too high for open flames," said Central Saanich Fire Chief Kenn Mount in a statement Tuesday.

The annual event usually involves a bonfire in the early evening followed by fireworks, as well as snacks and treats – sometimes set up by donation for local charities.

"While this is hugely disappointing for the community, the Fire Department intends to reschedule the fireworks and bonfire celebration soon," said Mount.

"The risk to our community is too great, and we ask all citizens to act responsibly, and spread the message about why it’s imperative to adjust celebrations this year," he said.

The district notes that all fireworks and opening burning, including campfires, is currently banned due to the ongoing drought.

Moving forward, the annual Halloween bonfire and fireworks display will be renamed the Forrest Owens Memorial Fireworks, in memory of Central Saanich Assistant Fire Chief Forrest Owens who died of cancer earlier this year.

The district says the annual Halloween display is put on by the local fire department, and that it was Owens who helped lead the event.

It's been months since Vancouver Island has seen any significant rainfall, and all regions of the island are currently under B.C.'s highest level of drought designation.

Smoky skies swept through the region over the weekend, with a smoky skies bulletin issued for Vancouver Island on Monday.

High-temperature records were also set multiple times in September and October, including in Port Alberni, B.C., on Sunday where temperatures reached 23.6 C, surpassing the record of 23.3 C set in the city 115 years ago.