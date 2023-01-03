Huge container ship docks in Victoria after mechanical issue at sea

The MV GSL Eleni is seen being towed to Ogden Point in Victoria. (Greater Victoria Harbour Authority/Twitter) The MV GSL Eleni is seen being towed to Ogden Point in Victoria. (Greater Victoria Harbour Authority/Twitter)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

What happened to Bills player Damar Hamlin?

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest after making a tackle during Monday night's game, causing the NFL to suspend a pivotal game against the Cincinnati Bengals that quickly lost significance in the aftermath of a scary scene that unfolded in front of a national television audience.

Vancouver

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Regina

Barrie

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario