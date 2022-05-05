Horgan not ruling out run for 3rd term as B.C. premier

British Columbia Premier John Horgan is not ruling out a run for a third term in office, saying he will remain in politics as long as his presence there is seen as a positive force by the majority of voters.

The NDP premier recently completed treatment for his second bout with cancer, and last month tested positive for COVID-19.

"I have to confess, my energy has been flagging," Horgan, 62, told CTV News in an interview Wednesday.

"I think I was driven by adrenaline when I came out [of cancer treatment]. I was just so happy to be finished with it and so I probably jumped into the pool a little bit earlier than I should have."

Horgan, who has served as premier since 2017, said the COVID-19 diagnosis has been an added draw on his energy but it hasn't prevented him from considering his next moves ahead of the next provincial election, scheduled for 2024.

"I'm thinking all the time about how I can make a positive impact in my community," the premier said. "That's what motivated me to start down this road. I never anticipated that I would be where I am today and no one is more surprised than me."

"So as long as I can keep making a valuable difference, I'm going to keep doing it," he added.

JOHN HORGAN, AMBASSADOR TO IRELAND?

The premier also responded to a rumour circling in B.C. politics that he plans to one day seek Canada's ambassadorship to Ireland.

"I think I could probably pull that off," said Horgan, who is a dual citizen of Canada and Ireland, and who frequently makes reference to the European nation during news conferences and on his Twitter account.

"That's not a bad idea," he added. "Next time I talk to the prime minister, I'll see what he has to say about that."

With files from Rob Buffam