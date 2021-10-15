Holiday parades returning to Greater Victoria this winter

Victoria -

Four popular community events are returning to Greater Victoria this year, after being postponed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Santa Lights Parade, Sidney Sparkles Parade, The IEOA Truck Light Convoy and Food Drive, and Esquimalt Light Parade will all be returning in late November and early December.

After being delayed by the pandemic, each of the events are pooling their resources and coming together to make a big return to the community.

"We have talked about working together for years. Now we are making it happen," said Kelly Kurta, executive director of the Greater Victoria Festival Society in a release Thursday.

"It isn’t about being individuals anymore," she said. "It is about working together, cross-promoting, sharing resources, and showcasing our communities as a whole."

The four holiday events, in chronological order, can be found below:

Nov. 27 | 39th Peninsula Co-op Santa Lights Parade

Nov. 28 | Sidney Sparkles Parade

Dec. 4 | IEOA Truck Light Convoy and Food Drive

Dec. 5 | Esquimalt Light Parade

Organizers of the four events are developing safety plans together, which include extending parade routes so that there is more room for physical distancing for spectators.

"The safety of our communities is our number one priority," reads a joint statement by the organizations.

"We want everyone to feel safe, inclusive and welcome," the statement continues. "This year is about locals for locals and we want to ask our community to respect everyone at our events."

Further details about each event will be released closer to their start dates.