VICTORIA -- A Canadian warship will depart from Esquimalt, B.C. on Tuesday ahead of a four-month deployment to the Asia-Pacific region.

HMCS Winnipeg will conduct a sail-past of the Greater Victoria region Tuesday morning. Residents are invited to wish the sailors and accompanying aircrew a safe voyage from the locations listed below.

The Winnipeg is scheduled to participate in multinational surveillance and security missions as part of Operation Projection and Operation Neon before returning to Esquimalt in December.

The vessel will depart Esquimalt at 10 a.m. Tuesday and conduct a sail-past at the following times and locations: