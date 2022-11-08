History of Indigenous service in Canadian military is 'intertwined with joy and sorrow,' navy sailor says

The cenotaph in Victoria is pictured on Indigenous Veterans Day. Nov 8, 2022 (CTV News) The cenotaph in Victoria is pictured on Indigenous Veterans Day. Nov 8, 2022 (CTV News)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

How do interest rate hikes combat inflation?

As Canadians weather inflation amidst economic uncertainty, many are asking a fundamental question about the Bank of Canada’s policy strategy: how do increased interest rates tame inflation?

Vancouver

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Regina

Barrie

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario