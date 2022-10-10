Historic drought behind B.C. wildfires, salmon die-off could continue, experts say

Dead fish are shown in the Neekas River on Heiltsuk territory, B.C. in this recent handout image provided by Sarah Mund. Thousands of dead fish, a prolonged wildfire season and intense water shortages leading to ice rink closures are all symptoms of record-setting drought in parts of British Columbia. THE CANADIAN PRES/HO-Sarah Mund Dead fish are shown in the Neekas River on Heiltsuk territory, B.C. in this recent handout image provided by Sarah Mund. Thousands of dead fish, a prolonged wildfire season and intense water shortages leading to ice rink closures are all symptoms of record-setting drought in parts of British Columbia. THE CANADIAN PRES/HO-Sarah Mund

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Regina

Barrie

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario