Historic drought behind B.C. wildfires, salmon die-off could continue, experts say
Thousands of dead fish, a prolonged wildfire season and intense water shortages leading to ice rink closures are all symptoms of record-setting drought in parts of British Columbia.
The Lower Mainland, Sunshine Coast and West Vancouver Island areas are experiencing Level 5 drought conditions - the most severe in the province's classification scale, which the B.C. government's drought information web page says means adverse impacts are “almost certain.”
John Richardson, a University of British Columbia professor in the department of forest and conservation sciences, said the current stretch of parched conditions is an anomaly for the province.
“This is quite prolonged,” he said in an interview. “This is the warmest, driest September we've ever had on record.”
Though Environment Canada is calling for a chance of rain in some parts of the province Monday, David Campbell, head of the BC River Forecast Centre, said the dry weather could persist for at least another week, “if not several weeks.”
Experts say the drought conditions have already brought on significant adverse effects.
Thousands of dead wild salmon were found last week in the Neekas Creek, which runs through Heiltsuk Territory in the central coast region of the province.
William Housty, conservation manager for the Heiltsuk Integrated Resource Management Department, said he has seen pre-spawn mortality before “but never to this degree.”
“We're looking at pretty much 100 per cent mortality of all the salmon that were in the creek at that time. It's just unheard of at this time of year that we don't have rain,” he said.
High tides and plentiful rain earlier in the season allowed the salmon to enter the river, Housty explained, but the following weeks of drought conditions dried out waterways and prevented the fish from spawning.
Oxygen levels dropped, the water temperature rose, and the result was massive die-off, he said.
“The Neekas is definitely the worst-case scenario. I don't think the die-off that large is happening everywhere. But definitely what we're seeing consistently across the board, is that the river levels are so low that the salmon just aren't in them,” Housty said. “And if they are, they're dead.”
Zoology professor Eric Taylor said though the images on social media of waterways clogged with floating dead fish are compelling, it's important to understand that the drought impacts are local.
“You can't really extend what's happening in a reasonably limited area to across the province as a whole and infer Pacific salmon everywhere are under stress because of this,” Taylor said.
And it's not the drought alone that is of concern for the salmon, he added.
“Fish can handle drought. They've handled it for thousands of years - it's just one of a myriad of challenges that they face,” Taylor said. “It's when these challenges pile on top of each other that the real issues for fish happen.”
He said the best solution is to ensure fish can easily access refuge areas, which would allow them to more easily adapt and survive during droughts.
Meanwhile, the Sunshine Coast Regional District delayed the opening of a local ice rink after the government implemented water restrictions amid concerns there wouldn't be enough for homes, fire protection and the Sechelt Hospital.
The BC Wildfire Service also issued a news release ahead of Thanksgiving weekend urging people to use caution and remain vigilant to prevent human-caused fires. The government has banned open fires in much of the province.
“Sustained warm and dry weather will extend British Columbia's wildfire season well into the fall,” the statement said.
As of Sunday, there were more than 185 wildfires still burning across the province.
The service said a cold front is expected to sweep across the province Monday, but that winds associated with the weather pattern may create “elevated fire behaviour conditions.”
“Very little precipitation is expected to accompany the front,” it said.
Even when the rain returns, Richardson warned the dry conditions could create greater flood risks.
“The soils have been drying, they become hydrophobic and so when they first get moisture, it takes a while for the moisture to soak in naturally,” he said. “So, initially, it's very resistant and water runs off the surface and - especially on steep slopes - that leads to lots of erosion and potentially slope failures.”
But floods are a worst-case scenario that would also require heavy rainfall in a short amount of time, Richardson said.
“Best-case scenario is it starts to drizzle, and everything gets wetted up, and we don't see anything happen at all,” he said.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 9, 2022.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
U.S. airport websites go offline; cause could be tied to pro-Russia hackers
An apparently co-ordinated denial-of-service attack organized by pro-Russia hackers rendered the websites of some major U.S. airports unreachable early Monday, though officials said flights were not affected.
Madonna's latest TikTok video has people talking
Did Madonna just come out? That's the debate after she posted a video on her verified TikTok account.
California governor's wife among accusers at Weinstein trial
Jennifer Siebel Newsom, a documentary filmmaker and actor who is married to California Gov. Gavin Newsom, is among the accusers of Harvey Weinstein who will testify at his rape and sexual assault trial that began Monday, her attorney said.
U.K. man sentenced to life in prison for murder of B.C. teen Ashley Wadsworth
A British man has been sentenced to life in prison for the murder of a Canadian teenager who moved to England last year to meet him.
Death toll climbs to 25, many missing in Venezuela landslide
Rescue workers used drones and trained dogs to look for survivors Monday following a massive landslide in the Venezuelan city of Las Tejerias, as the death toll rose to 25 with dozens more reported missing.
Putin warns of more attacks after deadly Russian strikes rock Kyiv, Lviv and other Ukrainian cities
Multiple explosions rocked Kyiv and several other Ukrainian cities reported blasts and power outages on Monday morning, as Russia lashed out with a massive wave of violent airstrikes that carried echoes of the initial days of its invasion.
Diagolon founder denied release after bail hearing concludes in Saskatoon
The founder of the online group "Diagolon" remains in custody after being denied release following a bail hearing in Saskatchewan.
Kanye West's Twitter, Instagram accounts locked over posts deemed antisemitic
Kanye West's Twitter and Instagram accounts have been locked because of posts by the rapper, now known legally as Ye, that were widely deemed antisemitic.
Incoming Alberta premier would follow rule of law on proposed sovereignty act
The top adviser to incoming Alberta premier Danielle Smith says her proposed sovereignty act would respect Supreme Court decisions - a reversal of her core policy promise on how she would challenge Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Crash involving Vancouver police vehicle closes busy intersection on Granville Street
A collision involving an unmarked police vehicle temporarily closed a busy intersection in Vancouver’s Fairview neighbourhood on Thanksgiving Monday.
-
Black bear hops fence, heads straight for hummingbird feeder in B.C. backyard
A black bear sauntered into a Coquitlam, B.C. backyard Sunday – heading straight for a hummingbird feeder hanging from a tree.
-
25-acre property with winery in B.C.'s Similkameen listed for $6.9M – less than some Vancouver condos
For less than the price of a luxury condo in downtown Vancouver, you could be living on a 25-acre property in B.C.'s Similkameen Valley that comes with a fully functioning winery.
Edmonton
-
Police shooting at gas station east of Edmonton under investigation
A Monday morning shooting involving RCMP officers is under investigation by Alberta's police watchdog.
-
Incoming Alberta premier would follow rule of law on proposed sovereignty act
The top adviser to incoming Alberta premier Danielle Smith says her proposed sovereignty act would respect Supreme Court decisions - a reversal of her core policy promise on how she would challenge Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government.
-
Oilers AHL farm team fires head trainer after 'serious felony' charges
The Edmonton Oilers are supporting their affiliate American Hockey League team after its head athletic trainer was fired following news he had been charged with "serious felony offences."
Toronto
-
Man shot in 'interaction' with police in Vaughan, Ont. dies in hospital, SIU investigating
Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is investigating after a 25-year-old man died following an 'interaction' with police officers in Vaughan.
-
Man killed in triple shooting at North York sports facility identified
Toronto’s latest murder victim has been identified as Edwin Farley Alvarado Quintero.
-
Two youths take decommissioned fire truck for joyride in Niagara Falls, Ont.: police
Police in Niagara Falls, Ont. are investigating after two youths allegedly took a full-sized decommissioned fire truck for a joyride early Thanksgiving Monday.
Calgary
-
Incoming Alberta premier would follow rule of law on proposed sovereignty act
The top adviser to incoming Alberta premier Danielle Smith says her proposed sovereignty act would respect Supreme Court decisions - a reversal of her core policy promise on how she would challenge Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government.
-
Russia unleashes biggest attacks in Ukraine in months
Russia retaliated Monday for an attack on a critical bridge it claimed was carried out by Ukraine by unleashing its most widespread strikes in months.
-
Driver arrested after slow-speed pursuit on Trans-Canada Highway in southern Alta.
A driver was arrested Sunday night following a slow-speed pursuit on the Trans-Canada Highway east of Calgary.
Montreal
-
Montreal police launch homicide investigation after man, 51, found dead in N.D.G.
Montreal police say the death of a 51-year-old man in the city's Notre-Dame-de-Grâce neighbourhood early Monday morning is being investigated as a homicide.
-
Alouettes make life difficult again with 24-18 loss to Ottawa
The Montreal Alouettes don't like simple things. They made things difficult for themselves again by losing an important game against the Ottawa Redblacks 24-18, much to the chagrin of 21,824 fans, the largest crowd of the season at Percival Molson Stadium.
-
'We're not being as proactive': Most Quebecers not up to date with their COVID-19 vaccines
On this Thanksgiving long weekend, many Quebecers are gathering with family after two years of on-and-off pandemic restrictions. But health experts are concerned about low vaccination rates in province.
Atlantic
-
Over 4,000 customers in N.S. and P.E.I still without power due to post-tropical storm Fiona
More than 4,000 customers are still without power in Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island after post-tropical storm Fiona made landfall in the region on Sept. 23.
-
P.E.I. official warns of carbon monoxide danger as people use generators to stay warm
A fire inspector on Prince Edward Island is warning of carbon monoxide dangers as residents use generators to keep warm on their 17th-straight day without power.
-
Experts worried whether P.E.I. dunes can recover from Fiona before next storm hits
Churning waters and wind gusts exceeding 100 kilometres per hour powered by post-tropical storm Fiona gnawed through large parts of Prince Edward Island National Park in September, leaving behind a changed coastline.
Winnipeg
-
Decolonize Thanksgiving bike jam brings cyclists together for truth and reconciliation
Winnipeg's cycling enthusiasts were out for a nice afternoon ride along the river trail while learning about colonization and reconciliation this Thanksgiving Monday.
-
'So many young voices out there': Winnipeg author heads up new indigenous children's book imprint
A celebrated local author will be giving voice to indigenous authors as the head of a new children's book imprint under Penguin Random House Canada (PRHC).
-
Winnipeg crews fight five fires in 14 hours: WFPS
The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) have had a very busy 24 hours, fighting five residential fires overnight and into the morning.
Kitchener
-
WATCH HERE
WATCH HERE | Oktoberfest Thanksgiving Day Parade rolls though Kitchener-Waterloo
An annual tradition returned to streets of Kitchener-Waterloo Monday as the Oktoberfest Thanksgiving Parade rolled through town. Rewatch the parade special here.
-
Body of missing Kitchener, Ont., woman found in B.C.
The body of 22-year-old Jaqueline McDermott from Kitchener, Ont., has been found in B.C.
-
Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital after crash in Wellesley Township
A motorcyclist has been rushed to an out-of-region-hospital after a crash in Wellesley Township.
Regina
-
'Federal intrusion': Premier Scott Moe set to release policy paper outlining federal impact on Sask.
Premier Scott Moe is set to unveil a policy paper outlining steps to “protect Saskatchewan people, jobs and businesses from federal intrusion."
-
The City of Regina wants to hear from residents concerning 'Catalyst Committee' projects
The Catalyst Committee is inviting residents of Regina to a "once in a lifetime" opportunity to provide input on several large projects across the Queen City.
-
Highway 11 reopens after multi-vehicle crash: Regina police investigate
The Regina Police Service (RPS) is investigating after a serious vehicle collision on the Regina Bypass disrupted traffic early Monday afternoon.
Barrie
-
Vehicle goes up in flames as crews battle fire in Springwater
Springwater fire crews were busy battling the flames of a fire that engulfed a vehicle Monday afternoon.
-
Watermain break leaves retirement community without water over Thanksgiving
Dozens of families in a Cookstown housing community are spending their thanksgiving without access to running water due to a watermain break.
-
Election signs damaged, stolen for some Simcoe County municipal candidates
Electoral candidates across Simcoe County say they are seeing a high number of campaign signs being stolen or damaged.
Saskatoon
-
Diagolon founder denied release after bail hearing concludes in Saskatoon
The founder of the online group "Diagolon" remains in custody after being denied release following a bail hearing in Saskatchewan.
-
'Federal intrusion': Premier Scott Moe set to release policy paper outlining federal impact on Sask.
Premier Scott Moe is set to unveil a policy paper outlining steps to “protect Saskatchewan people, jobs and businesses from federal intrusion."
-
U.S. airport websites go offline; cause could be tied to pro-Russia hackers
An apparently co-ordinated denial-of-service attack organized by pro-Russia hackers rendered the websites of some major U.S. airports unreachable early Monday, though officials said flights were not affected.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Man killed in fatal crash west of Sudbury
A fatal crash that killed one man and sent two others to hospital on Monday west of Sudbury is being investigated by Ontario Provincial Police.
-
How not to run out of money in retirement
Financial advisors and real-life retirees have shared their retirement advice for anyone worried about running out of money in their post-work years.
-
Third suspect wanted for attempted murder in Moosonee, two in custody
Police in northern Ontario are searching for a third person wanted for attempted murder in Moosonee in connection with a serious assault last week.