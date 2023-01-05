Historic Beach House Restaurant in Saanich, B.C., up for sale

The Beach House Restaurant in Cordova Bay, B.C., is pictured. Jan. 5, 2023 (CTV News) The Beach House Restaurant in Cordova Bay, B.C., is pictured. Jan. 5, 2023 (CTV News)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Damar Hamlin asked who won Bills-Bengals when he woke up

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin's has begun to communicate in writing with his family and others who have been at his bedside since he went into cardiac arrest Monday -- and his first question was 'Did we win?' his doctors said Thursday.

Vancouver

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Regina

Barrie

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario