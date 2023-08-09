Highway 4 on Vancouver Island closed as rain increases risk of falling debris

Rain has forced the complete closure of Vancouver Island's only highway to the western communities of Port Alberni, Tofino and Ucluelet.

The B.C. Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure says Highway 4 was shut down because rain increased the risk of debris falling onto the roadway after a recent wildfire in the area.

The ministry said an estimated time to reopen the highway was not available Wednesday morning.

The next update on the route’s status is expected at 5 p.m.

The ministry has erected mesh coverings along highway to prevent loose rocks and other debris from falling onto the roadway after the Cameron Bluffs wildfire.

Weekday closures from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. are already in place at Cameron Lake to allow workers to remove debris left by the June wildfire.

That schedule will remain in place until mid-August, with a two-hour opening to flush single-lane alternating traffic between 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. daily.

The ministry says the work is critical to ensure the long-term safety of the corridor after a geotechnical assessment of the hillside found that rock scaling would be required before the highway can fully reopen to two-way traffic.

Outside of the closure periods, Highway 4 will continue to operate with single-lane alternating traffic. The detour route between Port Alberni and Youbou will also remain open for public and commercial use.

Highway 4 was closed on June 6 as firefighters battled the Cameron Bluffs wildfire. Single-lane alternating traffic has been in place along the highway since June 23.

