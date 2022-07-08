Here's where to find a payphone in Victoria amid Rogers network outage
With Rogers systems being down across Canada Friday, many users are looking to other methods of communication.
While cellphones have become ubiquitous in the 21st Century, a handful of payphones remain in downtown Victoria.
According to the Victoria Disability Resource Centre (VDRA), three payphones can still be found in Victoria at the Bay Centre, the Royal B.C. Museum, and the Greater Victoria Public Library.
The payphone at the Bay Centre costs 25 cents and is located on the lowest floor of the mall, according to VDRA.
It's available from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Mondays to Wednesdays, from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursdays to Saturdays, and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays.
Meanwhile, the payphone at the Royal B.C. Museum costs 50 cents and does not require a museum admission ticket to use.
It's available from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Mondays through Thursdays, as well as Sundays, and from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.
At the Greater Victoria Public Library, the payphone is available for use for 50 cents.
It's open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Mondays, Fridays, and Saturdays, and from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Tuesdays through Thursdays. It is not available for use on Sundays.
The VDRC says the payphone is located near the "Teen Zone" of the library.
A list of free public phones can also be found on the VDRC website.
A map of where each payphone and free public phone is located can be found below.
