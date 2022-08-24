Heavy winds fan brushfire near Esquimalt Lagoon in Colwood, B.C.
Firefighters were called to a brushfire in Colwood, B.C., late Wednesday afternoon.
Both the Colwood and View Royal fire departments were called to the fire at Fort Rodd Hill, near the Belmont Battery, shortly before 5 p.m.
View Royal Fire Chief Paul Hurst says the fire was about one hectare shortly before 6 p.m. and was being fanned by heavy winds.
The fire was considered contained by early Wednesday evening with no threat to structures and no damage to buildings, though heavy smoke could still be seen, according to Hurst.
Thirty firefighters were at the scene, including 15 members from each fire department.
The BC Wildfire Service also dispatched a helicopter to assist with the fire.
Hurst expects fire crews to be on site well into the night doing mop-up work and watching for hotspots.
Fire crews ask that people avoid the Esquimalt Lagoon area as firefighters extinguish the blaze.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
What Canadians need to know about COVID-19 and Omicron ahead of the fall, winter months
With both cases of COVID-19 and influenza expected to rise this fall and winter, some experts say figuring out which illness is which could be challenging.
Here's what the average restaurant tip percentage is across Canada
Canadians are tipping their servers and bartenders more compared to pre-pandemic levels, according to a survey conducted by Restaurants Canada, although tipping behaviours still vary across provinces.
Group files constitutional challenge of ArriveCan app in Federal Court
A constitutional rights group has launched a legal challenge of a federal requirement that travellers to Canada use the ArriveCan app.
Theft of Churchill portrait from Chateau Laurier 'not just a burglary,' former FBI agent says
The theft of an iconic portrait of Winston Churchill from Ottawa's Chateau Laurier hotel was likely an 'inside job,' a former FBI art crime investigator told CTV's Your Morning on Wednesday.
Wintry weather in northern parts of Canada a 'gentle reminder' of upcoming colder seasons
Wintry weather in some parts of Northern Canada aren’t an indicator of what the winter season will look like but rather a reminder of its arrival, experts say.
Hospitalization rates for accidental cannabis poisoning in kids increased two times more in provinces that legalized edibles: study
Three provinces that legalized cannabis edibles in early 2020 saw an increase in accidental cannabis poisonings among children aged 0-9 that was more than double that of Quebec, where edibles are prohibited, according to a new Canadian study.
Some universities across Canada requiring masks despite provincial health orders
Universities that require masks on campus are in the minority as the fall semester and the prospect of another wave of COVID-19 infections loom.
Study: Pfizer COVID pill showed no benefit in younger adults
Pfizer's COVID-19 pill appears to provide little or no benefit for younger adults, while still reducing the risk of hospitalization and death for high-risk seniors, according to a large study published Wednesday.
Vanessa Bryant awarded US$16M in trial over Kobe crash photos
Kobe Bryant’s widow, Vanessa Bryant, was awarded US$16 million as part of a $31 million jury verdict Wednesday against Los Angeles County for deputies and firefighters sharing grisly photos of the NBA star, his 13-year-old daughter and other victims killed in a 2020 helicopter crash.
Vancouver
-
'A nasty issue that has festered': B.C. pays almost $400M to private clinics
Hundreds of millions in taxpayer dollars have gone to private for-profit clinics in B.C. providing surgical and medical imaging services, according to new research by a left-leaning think tank and an advocacy group.
-
The Weeknd fans complain about 'hot as hell' conditions at Vancouver concert
Canadian superstar The Weeknd has been getting rave reviews for his concert in downtown Vancouver this week – despite complaints the venue was "hot as hell" without air conditioning.
-
Therapy dogs helping health-care workers decompress at B.C. hospital
Exhausted workers at BC Children's Hospital are getting a mental health boost from specially trained therapy dogs.
Edmonton
-
Coffee, ice cream, and Pokémon, new café aims to 'Catch 'em all'
A new café in Callingwood is drawing clientele because of its unique theme: Pokémon.
-
'A regrettable situation': Councillors vote to close Scona Pool
Edmonton's executive committee has voted to close the city's oldest operating community pool. In a 4-1 vote, councillors, including Mayor Amarjeet Sohi, voted to close Scona Pool due to the building's worsening condition and growing repair costs.
-
Charges laid in connection with events leading up to police shooting near Smoky Lake
One person has been charged in connection with an incident near Smoky Lake that led to a fatal police shooting.
Toronto
-
Ontario CEO implements 'work from anywhere' policy. Here's how it works
“We think that in-person connection matters,” Ontario CEO Erin Bury said. “It just doesn't have to be daily or in an office."
-
Ontario boy hospitalized 10 days after accident with button battery
An Ontario mother is speaking out after an accident involving a lithium button battery left her four-year-old son hospitalized for 10 days.
-
Gas prices in Toronto are 'bottoming out,' set to rise in coming days: analyst
Drivers should fill up their tanks today before gas prices are set to rise once again in the Greater Toronto Area, according to one gas analyst.
Calgary
-
Police identify Ambassador shooting victim, renew plea to public in second homicide
Calgary police have identified a man killed in a shooting at the Ambassador Restaurant and Bar on Sunday night.
-
Woman’s body found at abandoned home in northeast Calgary
The body of a 55-year-old woman was discovered at an abandoned home in Crescent Heights on Saturday
-
'I don't feel great about it': Calgary police chief reflects on 97 shootings
Calgary's chief of police addressed the city's recent gun violence on Wednesday, admitting the amount of shootings so far this year is "fairly unprecedented" and "problematic."
Montreal
-
No means spared to 'restore order' in Montreal amid gun violence: Legault
After two men were shot and killed in broad daylight Tuesday in Montreal, Quebec Premier Francois Legault said action will be taken to quell gun violence in the city.
-
Montreal school board launching new English school that is completely online
As the start of the new school season is less than a week away, a Montreal school board is set to launch a new virtual school for select students who want to take their learning online.
-
Quebec health officials optimistic about new school year as booster eligibility expands
Quebec health officials say parents concerned about COVID-19 should have peace of mind when sending their kids to school in the fall.
Atlantic
-
'I want to apologize for the RCMP,' Commissioner Lucki tells N.S. shooting probe
RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki apologized Wednesday for her force's failure to meet public expectations during the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting, saying she hopes trust will return with time.
-
Nova Scotia justice minister dismisses RCMP assertion of chronic underfunding
Nova Scotia's justice minister isn't buying assertions by senior Mounties at the inquiry into the 2020 mass shooting that his province chronically underfunds the RCMP for policing services.
-
Face masks not required at N.B. public schools this year: province
A spokesperson for the New Brunswick Department of Education told CTV News late Wednesday afternoon that masks will not be mandatory for the coming school year.
Winnipeg
-
Five Manitobans convicted of breaking COVID-19 gathering restrictions
Five Manitobans have been convicted of repeatedly violating COVID-19 public health orders.
-
Out-of-province partnerships to speed up hip, knee replacements for Manitobans: task force
Three recently inked partnerships with out-of-province clinics will help hundreds of Manitobans waiting on hip and knee replacement surgeries access care quicker.
-
'A catch-all excuse': WestJet court compensation case makes travellers uneasy
Air travellers in Canada are paying close attention to a legal battle that some worry could set a precedent on compensation around last-minute flight cancellations and staffing shortages.
Kitchener
-
'It’s tiring for us': Guelph Black Heritage Society faces string of vandalism
From cut phone lines to feces left at the building’s front doors, the Guelph Black Heritage Society says they’ve once again been the target of vandalism.
-
Woolwich mayor apologizes for handling of rainbow crosswalk debate
The Mayor of Woolwich Township is apologizing for the way she handled a council meeting during which a councillor made comments about the LGBTQ2S+ community.
-
Retro game lovers gather at Galt’s Old Post Office
The love of video gaming is alive in Cambridge thanks to a group of retro gaming fans who want to see the pastime enjoyed by all generations.
Regina
-
Sask. government amended its trespassing act ahead of dispute with Ottawa
The Government of Saskatchewan amended its provincial trespassing act ahead of its ongoing dispute with the federal government.
-
Okanese First Nation intends to take over sovereign control of child and family welfare services
With a declaration to Indigenous Services Canada (ISC), Okanese First Nation took an important step for the community as it works towards control of child and family welfare services on and off reserve.
-
RCMP PTSD study probes important questions surrounding mental health
Victims of traumatic events sometimes experience PTSD, but what about those first responders who aid them?
Barrie
-
Tougher rules for short-term rental owners in Tiny Township
The Township of Tiny is bringing in regulations to deal with the ever-growing popularity of short-term rentals, but not everyone is happy with the solution.
-
Young child dies in farming accident in Kawartha Lakes: OPP
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating the death of a young child Tuesday evening at a farm in Kawartha Lakes, north of Omemee.
-
Worker falls into deep trench at controversial construction site in Barrie
The Ministry of Labour is investigating after authorities say a worker at a construction site in Barrie fell into a trench Tuesday evening.
Saskatoon
-
City narrows new downtown arena to two possible locations
Two locations are under consideration, including the north parking lot of Midtown mall and the north downtown city yards parking lot.
-
'I’m tired of the pointing fingers': STC Chief urges for empathy to solve homelessness
Saskatoon Tribal Chief Mark Arcand spoke to attendees of a North Saskatoon Business Association luncheon regarding a downtown homeless shelter.
-
Sask. man accused of sexually assaulting residents at group home facing more charges
A Saskatchewan man is now facing two more charges for the alleged sexual abuse that took place at a Hepburn, Sask. group home, believed to have happened between 1992 and 2009.
Northern Ontario
-
Treatment centre for Indigenous youth officially opens in Timmins
A first of its kind treatment centre for children ages 12-17 held a grand opening Wednesday for the public in Timmins.
-
Sudbury marks Ukrainian Independence Day
Wednesday marks Ukrainian Independence Day, an event typically marked by celebrations and parades. As a way to recognize the Ukrainian community in Sudbury, a flag raising was held at Tom Davies Square.
-
North Bay woman wins Female Roofer of the Year
Michelle Mulder, owner of Nailed it Roofing just outside North Bay, has been awarded Beacon Roofing Supply Female Roofing Professional of the Year.