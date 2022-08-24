Heavy winds fan brushfire near Esquimalt Lagoon in Colwood, B.C.

Firefighters were called to a brushfire in Colwood, B.C., late Wednesday afternoon.

Both the Colwood and View Royal fire departments were called to the fire at Fort Rodd Hill, near the Belmont Battery, shortly before 5 p.m.

View Royal Fire Chief Paul Hurst says the fire was about one hectare shortly before 6 p.m. and was being fanned by heavy winds.

The fire was considered contained by early Wednesday evening with no threat to structures and no damage to buildings, though heavy smoke could still be seen, according to Hurst.

Thirty firefighters were at the scene, including 15 members from each fire department.

The BC Wildfire Service also dispatched a helicopter to assist with the fire.

Hurst expects fire crews to be on site well into the night doing mop-up work and watching for hotspots.

Fire crews ask that people avoid the Esquimalt Lagoon area as firefighters extinguish the blaze.