Heavy snow in forecast for Vancouver Island starting Saturday

Vancouver Island residents could see up to 15 centimetres of snow fall on Saturday, according to Environment Canada.

The weather office has issued special weather statements covering Greater Victoria, eastern, central and western Vancouver Island, as well as the southern Gulf Islands.

The agency says a major storm system will push across B.C.'s south coast this weekend, bringing five to 15 centimetres to the island. The snow is expected to start falling Saturday morning before tapering off into rain and flurries in the evening.

"Due to the variability in the track of the low pressure system and the strength of the Arctic outflow winds, there is some uncertainty associated with the exact snowfall amounts," Environment Canada warned in the statement Friday.

"Current guidance suggests total snow accumulations up to five centimetres for Greater Victoria and 10 to 15 centimetres for the rest of Vancouver Island and southern Gulf Islands," the weather office said.

"Higher snowfall amounts are possible over upslope regions and higher terrain."

Forecasters are advising travellers to prepare for challenging road conditions this weekend. The agency says the special weather statements will be upgraded to snowfall warnings as the storm draws closer.

The latest storm comes as many Vancouver Island residents are still recovering from Wednesday's heavy snows and high winds, which downed power lines, closed schools and cancelled transit services.