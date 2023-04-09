Heavy rain and high winds continue Easter Sunday across Vancouver Island
Wet and windy conditions persist across Vancouver Island, where a “long duration rainfall event” is expected to continue through Sunday evening.
One can expect to see 20 to 50 mm of “steady, at times heavy” rain Sunday except for Western and Inland Vancouver Island, where there could be up to 80mm, according to a special weather statement from Environment and Climate Change Canada.
Environment Canada also warns of elevated southerly winds ranging from 50 km/hr gusting to 70 km/hr along the Georgia Straight. Exposed coastal sections of West Vancouver Island could see gusts up to 90 km/hr.
A wind warning is in effect for East Vancouver Island between Nanoose Bay and Campbell River, which could also see gusts up to 90 km/hr. The strong winds will ease Sunday afternoon.
Environment Canada warns of power outages and fallen tree branches due to the high wind, and localized flooding due to the heavy rain.
BC Ferries has cancelled multiple sailings between the Lower Mainland and Vancouver Island due to the weather on what was supposed to be a busy day for travellers.
Four sailings between Tsawwassen and Swartz Bay were called off. As of 1 p.m., the next available option is the 6 p.m. ferry. The same is true in the other direction. The online booking system also went down early Sunday afternoon.
