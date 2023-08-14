Heat warnings persist on Vancouver Island as temperatures to reach mid-30s

Much of Vancouver Island remains under a heat warning as temperatures are expected to reach the mid-30s this week.

Daytime temperatures in the inland regions of the island are projected to reach 35 degrees through to Thursday.

"A strong ridge of high pressure over the South Coast is contributing to the ongoing heat wave," Environment Canada said in a statement Monday.

"Well above seasonal daytime temperatures are expected to persist through this period. Some relief from the heat might be experienced during the nights as temperatures over the region will drop to the low-mid teens."

In Greater Victoria, eastern Vancouver Island and the southern Gulf Islands, daytime highs are forecasted to reach 34 degrees through to Wednesday before falling back to seasonal norms.

"Heat warnings are issued when very high temperature or humidity conditions are expected to pose an elevated risk of heat illnesses, such as heat stroke or heat exhaustion," Environment Canada says.

"The risks are greater for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors."

The Ministry of Emergency Management says a repeat of the 2021 heat dome, which claimed more than 600 lives, is not in the forecast but the ministry is warning people to take precautions to stay out of the heat, drink water and limit physical activity.

According to B.C.’s Centre for Disease Control, those at a higher risk for adverse health impacts include older people who live alone, people who take anti-psychotic medications that can affect how the body responds to heat, and people with other chronic conditions such as COPD, heart failure, and kidney disease.

The scientific director for the B.C. CDC’s environmental health services unit says staying cool and hydrated is paramount to avoid overheating.

"The thing I often do is dunk my shirt in some water and put it back on," says Sarah Henderson.

"You want to drink plenty of water. Even though you are not thirsty, it is critical to stay hydrated because what’s happening is your heart is working really hard to push your blood to the skin and to get that heat out through the skin. That’s your primary form of cooling."

If you suspect your body is overheating, Henderson advises people to take action right away. The warning signs include heavy sweating, increased heart rate and headache.

At home, people are encouraged to close windows during the day and reopen them at night when it’s cooler.

Victoria's fire chief is pleading with people to follow rules around fire safety – and clean up after themselves.

"Litter adds to the fuel load. Even some things as simple as a discarded bottle may magnify the sun’s rays and cause an unintended fire," says Chief Dan Atkinson.

"In these types of dry conditions, fires spread much more quickly than they would in more human conditions and they make it much more difficult to supress the fire and put it out as well.”