VICTORIA -- Environment Canada has upgraded its special weather statement to a formal warning as unseasonably high temperatures are expected to reach parts of Vancouver Island, the Sunshine Coast and southern Gulf Islands.

The heat warning covers eastern Vancouver Island from Campbell River to Courtney, Duncan to Nanaimo and Nanoose Bay to Fanny Bay.

From Wednesday morning until Sunday, daytime high temperatures are expected to reach 30 degrees, with nighttime lows in the mid to upper teens. Cooler temperatures are expected to move into the region on Sunday.

The rest of the island, including Greater Victoria, remains under a special weather statement Wednesday, with temperatures expected to reach into the high-20s near the water and low-30s inland, while overnight lows rise into the high teens.

The weather service is advising residents to watch for signs of heat illnesses, including rashes, cramps, swelling, fainting and the worsening of some health conditions.

“The risks are greater for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors,” Environment Canada said in a statement Wednesday. “Drink plenty of water even before you feel thirsty and stay in a cool place.”

People are reminded to never leave pets inside parked vehicles.

"Extreme heat is dangerous and can have devastating and deadly consequences," B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix said in a statement Wednesday.

"Health authorities and BC Emergency Health Services are preparing to assist people in need during the heat wave," Dix said. "British Columbians must also make any necessary preparations ahead of time and take steps to ensure the safety of yourself and your loved ones."

Forecasters say conditions will not be as hot as late June, when temperature records shattered across Western Canada and the BC Coroners Service determined sweltering conditions caused hundreds of deaths.