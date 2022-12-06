Health officials declare outbreak of rare but deadly disease among unhoused people on Vancouver Island
A rare but deadly disease is spreading rapidly among unhoused people on Vancouver Island, prompting the regional health authority to declare an outbreak.
Eight cases of Haemophilus influenza type B (Hib) have been confirmed in Victoria, Nanaimo and Parksville since late 2021, according to health officials.
Of the eight cases, one has been fatal, and the disease has spread most rapidly in the past two months, Island Health says.
"This outbreak has been occurring in people experiencing homelessness, unstable housing, or supportive housing and who use substances, including drugs that are inhaled," an Island Health spokesperson said Tuesday
"Hib can cause serious and life-threatening infections including meningitis, an infection of the lining that covers the brain. Hib can also cause septicemia, an infection of the blood. Permanent complications of infection include brain damage and deafness."
Despite having "influenza" in its name, Hib is not the same as the common flu. Most people exposed to the bacteria will not get sick from it, especially those who are vaccinated as children, the health authority says.
"Prior to this year, rates of Hib have been extremely low for the past decade (between 0-1 cases per year) due to excellent control through the universal childhood vaccination program," according to Island Health.
Those who have been infected on Vancouver Island range in age from their mid-20s to their 70s, with the average age of 48 years old, according to health officials.
The health authority says risk to the general public is low. People at risk of contracting the disease are encouraged to get vaccinated and officials are now offering vaccines to at-risk people where cases have been confirmed.
"Immunization is provided through Island Health outreach nursing, and some primary care and social service partners in the urban centres who work with people experiencing homelessness/unstable housing or use services for this population," Island Health says.
Drug-users are advised to avoid sharing drug paraphernalia or cigarettes with others. Frequent hand washing, sanitizing and wound care are also recommended to prevent the spread of the bacteria.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'No hope' of successful recovery of alleged serial killer's victims in landfill: Winnipeg police
The Winnipeg Police Service believes the remains of two victims of an alleged serial killer are in a landfill north of the city, but say the recovery of their bodies is likely impossible.
$4.6B in COVID-19 financial aid went to ineligible recipients, audit finds
Canada's auditor general says that while the federal government effectively delivered emergency COVID-19 benefits during the pandemic, deciding to not front-end verification resulted in $4.6 billion in overpayments to ineligible individuals.
Trump Organization convicted in executive tax dodge scheme
Donald Trump's company was convicted of tax fraud on Tuesday in a case brought by the Manhattan District Attorney, a significant repudiation of financial practices at the former president's business.
Federal Court of Appeal upholds all but one rule on airline compensation
The Federal Court of appeal says it will uphold all but one of the rules that bolster compensation for air passengers subjected to delayed flights and damaged luggage.
Habs star Carey Price says he was aware of Polytechnique shooting, despite previous comments
Montreal Canadiens star goalie Carey Price reversed course and said he did in fact know about the 1989 Polytechnique shooting spree that killed 14 women in Montreal despite previous comments from Groupe CH that he didn't. He also apologized to those that may have been upset by his comments made on Instagram against the proposed federal gun legislation.
Canadians look to side hustles to make up for inflation pressure, but at what cost?
Canadians' budgets are being stretched thin as the cost of living climbs -- and to compensate, some are taking on a side hustle.
Alberta secures 5 million bottles of children's pain and fever meds to distribute across province, then country
Alberta Health Services has procured five million bottles of children's acetaminophen and ibuprofen and will distribute the drugs first across the province, then across Canada, the Alberta government says.
Jamaica imposes state of emergency amid sharp criticism
Jamaica's prime minister declared a widespread state of emergency on Tuesday to fight a surge in gang violence on an island with one of the highest murder rates in the region.
Scientists finally know why people get more colds and flu in winter
In what researchers are calling a scientific breakthrough, scientists behind a new study may have found the biological reason we get more respiratory illnesses in winter. It turns out the cold air itself damages the immune response occurring in the nose.
Vancouver
-
Woman who cancelled Vancouver home purchase after learning foreign buyers tax applied must forfeit deposit, court rules
The would-be buyer of a nearly $3 million home on Vancouver's west side, who backed out of the purchase after learning B.C.'s foreign buyers tax would apply to her, has been ordered to forfeit her deposit.
-
Noise from neighbours' visiting grandchild at centre of B.C. strata bylaw dispute
A B.C. man who claims his strata failed to enforce a noise bylaw after he complained about his upstairs neighbours' visiting grandchild running, playing and jumping has had his complaint dismissed by the province's Civil Resolution Tribunal.
-
Elvis impersonator surprises B.C. woman with song on 104th birthday
An Elvis tribute artist who stopped to get some pancakes on his way home from a gig ended up being an unexpected musical guest at a 104th birthday celebration in B.C. this weekend.
Edmonton
-
Alberta secures 5 million bottles of children's pain and fever meds to distribute across province, then country
Alberta Health Services has procured five million bottles of children's acetaminophen and ibuprofen and will distribute the drugs first across the province, then across Canada, the Alberta government says.
-
Man killed on Walterdale Bridge while fleeing police was impaired, driving 100 km/h: ASIRT
An Edmonton police officer who drove 119 km/h in downtown Edmonton while chasing Cory Carifelle has been cleared of any wrongdoing in the fiery crash that killed the 33-year-old driver.
-
'Six years in waiting': Whisky flavoured by Fort McMurray Wildfire ready to drink
The Beast, named for the 2016 Fort McMurray wildfire, is a limited-edition whisky flavoured by the fire. Available exclusively through auction, only 20 bottles are left and they're going for thousands of dollars.
Toronto
-
15 Toronto city councillors voice concern over strong mayor powers in letter to province
More than a dozen Toronto city councillors have signed an open letter to the Ontario government expressing their concern about legislation giving more powers to the mayor.
-
Lockdown lifted at Etobicoke school after person reportedly seen with knife following fight nearby
A secondary school in Etobicoke was briefly placed under a lockdown order on Tuesday afternoon as police searched for a person who was spotted with a knife.
-
Massive residential fire consumes 4 homes in Hamilton subdivision
A residential fire destroyed four houses in a Hamilton, Ont. subdivision Tuesday afternoon.
Calgary
-
Calgary police officer charged with sexual assault in off-duty incident
A Calgary police officer has been charged with sexual assault in connection to an off-duty incident from 2021.
-
School bus cancellations and delays a growing concern for Calgary family
Stephanie MacDonald’s nine-year-old daughter Eva has experienced school bus cancellations or lengthy delays in the morning and after school for weeks.
-
Calgary police say missing teen not dressed for cold weather
Calgary police are working to locate a teenage girl missing since Sunday night.
Montreal
-
Events planned to honour victims of Polytechnique shooting on 33rd anniversary
Tributes are planned today in Montreal to commemorate victims of the Ecole Polytechnique shooting on the 33rd anniversary of the tragedy. On Dec. 6, 1989, a man motivated by a hatred of feminists shot and killed 14 women and injured 13 other people at the Montreal engineering school.
-
Habs star Carey Price says he was aware of Polytechnique shooting, despite previous comments
Montreal Canadiens star goalie Carey Price reversed course and said he did in fact know about the 1989 Polytechnique shooting spree that killed 14 women in Montreal despite previous comments from Groupe CH that he didn't. He also apologized to those that may have been upset by his comments made on Instagram against the proposed federal gun legislation.
-
Quebec tables bill eliminating the requirement to swear oath to King
The requirement for elected members of the Quebec legislature to swear an oath to King Charles III is coming to an end. The Minister of Democratic Institutions, Jean-François Roberge, tabled Bill 4 in the national assembly on Tuesday.
Atlantic
-
'Stabbed multiple times by a stranger': Halifax police seek suspect in connection with random stabbing
Halifax Regional Police is looking for help in finding a suspect in connection with a stabbing in the city Friday evening.
-
N.B. reports 6 new COVID-19 deaths, slight increase in hospitalizations
New Brunswick is reporting six new COVID-19-related deaths in its weekly report Tuesday.
-
P.E.I. reports two new COVID-19 deaths, slight rise in hospitalizations
Prince Edward Island is reporting two new deaths related to COVID-19, according to data released by the province Tuesday.
Winnipeg
-
'No hope' of successful recovery of alleged serial killer's victims in landfill: Winnipeg police
The Winnipeg Police Service believes the remains of two victims of an alleged serial killer are in a landfill north of the city, but say the recovery of their bodies is likely impossible.
-
Manitoba man facing jail time after 3D-printed pistols found in home
A Manitoba man has been sentenced to jail time after a Canadian Border Services Agency (CBSA) investigation led to the seizure of several guns, including 3D-printed pistols.
-
Southern Manitoba under extreme cold warning, -40 wind chills expected
Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) warns a blast of frigid arctic air will bring a period of extreme wind chill values to southern Manitoba overnight.
Kitchener
-
Two deaths in four days prompt toxic drug alert in Waterloo region
Increased reports of overdoses, including two suspected drug-poisoning deaths, during the first four days of December has prompted an alert from the Waterloo Region Integrated Drugs Strategy.
-
Police seize nearly two dozen guns from Cambridge home
A 34-year-old man is facing numerous charges after police seized nearly two dozen guns from a Cambridge home.
-
Pricey parcels: Canada Post fuel surcharges surge
Anyone looking to send packages this holiday season might want to prepare themselves for the price amid a surge in fuel surcharges for domestic parcels.
Regina
-
Yorkton apartment fire possibly related to arson: RCMP
Emergency crews remained on the scene of an apartment fire in Yorkton, Sask. on Tuesday afternoon that could be connected to arson.
-
Wind chills below -40 expected as extreme cold warnings blanket Sask.
Wind chill values between minus 40 and minus 45 are expected throughout Saskatchewan on Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning.
-
Health-care shortages, corrections practices and PST collection highlighted in Sask. auditors report
Health-care shortages, corrections practices and PST collection were among the highlights of the Provincial Auditor of Saskatchewan's final report of 2022.
Barrie
-
New temporary solution to Barrie's homeless crisis is nearly operational
A new temporary solution to Barrie's homelessness crisis is nearly operational, with 50 beds expected to be filled throughout the cold winter months.
-
Car slams through fencing, goes down a hill in Barrie's south end
Police are investigating a single-vehicle collision in Barrie after a car left the roadway, slammed through a fence, and went down a hill.
-
Pharmacist thrown to the ground, assaulted during robbery
A Newmarket pharmacist says she was closing for the night when she was assaulted and thrown to the ground by two men who demanded drugs and cash.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon groups scramble to protect vulnerable from extreme cold
When the weather dips below -30 C you do everything you can to keep people safe, says Central Urban Métis Federation Inc. (CUMFI) President Shirley Isbister.
-
Wind chills below -40 expected as extreme cold warnings blanket Sask.
Wind chill values between minus 40 and minus 45 are expected throughout Saskatchewan on Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning.
-
Here are the top spots for your Saskatoon Christmas lights tour
The holidays are a time for family, friends, and amazing light displays.
Northern Ontario
-
Funeral for Kirkland Lake miner killed on the job in northern Ontario
A 52-year-old Kirkland Lake, Ont., man is being laid to rest on National Miners Day following an underground incident at the Young-Davidson gold mine in Matachewan last week.
-
Don't call 911 to complain about where neighbours throw snow: police
Timmins is under a fresh new blanket of snow this week and police are issuing a reminder to the public not to call 911 with complaints about how neighbours are managing their snow clearing.
-
Evidence falls from the sky as Sudbury suspect charged with drug and weapons offences
Greater Sudbury Police have charged a 27-year-old woman with trafficking and weapons offences following an incident Monday on Bruce Avenue.