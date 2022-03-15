Health minister says new primary care site 'one of the answers' to South Island doctor shortage

A new primary health-care site is coming to Saanich, B.C., making room for thousands of patients amid a shortage of family doctors on the South Island.

The Luther Court Community Health Centre on Cedar Hill Cross Road is eyeing a summer launch, with full capacity set to serve 3,900 patients by 2025. The province says a physician and three nurses will start a soft launch by working virtually this week.

“It’s team-based care and it’s one of the answers to the challenges that are facing primary care,” says Health Minister Adrian Dix.

The non-profit set to run the clinic, Luther Court Society, tells CTV News it’s not ready to do interviews yet, but it’s excited about the new primary health care centre.

It’s also asking anyone interested in becoming a patient to check its website for the latest updates on when names for a waitlist will start being taken.

“Given the acute shortage of family doctors in the Victoria area, we definitely welcome this positive step in the community,” says Doctors of BC president Dr. Ramneek Dosanjh.

But the group joins other critics in pointing out it doesn’t solve a greater issue.

“None of the problems that have allowed this issue to persist have actually been addressed,” says Alexis Reid of BC Health Care Matters.

She said she felt called to action after losing her family doctor recently. She joined the group which has been advocating for government change amid the ongoing exodus and shortage of family physicians in the province.

Dix says his government is committed to increasing primary care for the thousands who are actively looking for a doctor, and that Luther Court will help, particularly for patients with higher needs.

“It’s not one model against the other,” he says. “We’ve got to sustain what we have and support our local teams of family practice doctors while adding and transforming into team-based care. That’s not easy. But I have to tell you that there has never been so much focus on primary care and never more need to focus on it as well.”