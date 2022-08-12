Health-care worker says man's death while waiting in Nanaimo ER could have been prevented

A health-care worker says they believe a man's recent death while waiting for care in the emergency room at Nanaimo Regional General Hospital could have been prevented.

The source, who works at the hospital, tells CTV News that the middle-aged man arrived at the emergency room on Monday seeking urgent help.

The health-care worker, who is sharing their story anonymously out of fear of losing their job, says the man was suffering from a condition that could have been treated if he'd been helped in time.

But instead, it's alleged that the man was forced to wait in the emergency room for three hours before he died.

The whistleblower tells CTV News that about 50 people were in the waiting room and the man was in obvious need of urgent care. However, because of a lack of staff, he didn't get that care in time.

'PATIENT GOT PROMPT ATTENTION'

Island Health calls the man's death tragic, but disputes some of the details.

The health authority says the man waited in a "monitored area" of the emergency room for less than two hours and that he was attended to during that time.

Island Health says he received an early triage assessment, treatment and testing but that his health "very rapidly" declined.

"The patient got prompt attention," said Dr. Ben Williams, chief medical executive and vice president of medicine and quality for Island Health.

"When they deteriorated they got immediate action from a health-care team that did everything they could, and unfortunately that patient still passed away," said Williams.

The Nanaimo Regional General Hospital is shown. (CTV News)

Island Health says it's conducting a review of the man's death, as it does for all sudden deaths.

"I think we're going to review every aspect of the case, as we do, to see if there's any areas we can improve, where we can do better," said Williams.

STAFF CONCERNS

The health-care worker who spoke with CTV News says they came forward because they believe there's a problem of overcrowding at the hospital, along with a lack of staff.

They believe this man's death could have been prevented, and they were motivated to speak up.

Williams says staffing levels at the ER that day were at 82 per cent, and described the Nanaimo ER as the "busiest emergency room on the island."

"I want to say that our hearts and my heart go out to this individual's friends and family, and also the health-care professionals involved in their care," said Williams.

The Island Health executive added that it's a "difficult time in health care."

"I think the public knows that and our staff know that," he said, adding that he was proud of the work the Nanaimo ER team did that day, despite the difficult circumstances.