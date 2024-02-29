'He's a rock star of kayaking': 85-year-old paddler inspires by surfing waves
When Ross Turner first ventured towards the Tofino surf in his kayak, his instructor was feeling cautious.
“Oh boy!” Yves Aquin recalls thinking. “This is going to be a tough one.”
Ross was 77 years old then, relatively new to kayaking, and said he wanted to learn how to “play in rough waters.”
“So we always keep an eye on him,” Yves says.
But then a wave suddenly flipped the senior upside down.
“My heart!” Yves recalls with a gasp. “That’s going to be trouble.”
Yves raced to help, but before he could reach him, Ross rolled back up in the big surf.
“And I’m like, ‘Whoa!” Yves says the senior seemed to effortlessly do the challenging manoeuvre over and over again. “[I thought], ‘What’s going on here?’”
To answer that question we need to go back to when Ross was a boy, who despite showing me an early photo from when he lost two front teeth doing one of countless dangerous things, never lost a taste for adventure.
“I just go for this stuff,” Ross laughs. “I don’t know why. It’s just in me.”
Which is why the now 85-year-old does everything he can to keep doing stuff, including daily exercise routines, downloading apps to learn a new language, and staying curious about new things.
When he started learning to paddle, he noticed much younger people rolling their kayaks underwater.
“I’d like to do that!” he recalls with a laugh.
Despite being in his mid 70s then, Ross mastered the manoeuvre.
“It feels good when you come up,” he laughs.
Now Ross rolls regularly.
“He’s known as the rock star of kayaking,” says Tracy Dance-Olson, adding Ross is an inspiration to the members of their paddling club, many of whom are decades younger.
“It’s all about living,” Tracy smiles. “And [Ross] lives it to the fullest.”
Which brings us to Ross’s recent 85th birthday request.
“[He said] 'I want to go kayak surfing with you guys,'” Patti Stevens recalls with a smile.
Patti and her husband Yves are the owners of Go Kayak who first taught Ross how to ride waves before forming an enduring friendship with him.
They took Ross to Tofino for his big birthday and marvelled at how the 85-year-old surfed in his kayak for three full days in a row.
“You can keep playing at any age,” Patti smiles.
Although Ross called the surfing “exhilarating,” he says the best part was spending it with friends. He says the best moments of the past 85 years have been loving the family he created with his beloved late wife of 53 years.
“We’re only here for a short while,” Ross smiles. “It’s terrible to waste the time.”
So savour the time with those you love, Ross shows us, and rise to the challenge of making the most of every moment.
Top Stories
-
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Former prime minister Brian Mulroney dies at 84
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Former prime minister Brian Mulroney dies at 84
Former Canadian prime minister and Conservative stalwart Brian Mulroney has died at age 84. Over his impressive career, the passionate and ambitious politician, businessman, husband, father, and grandfather left an unmistakable mark on the country.
Anand 'very surprised' to learn DND employee's company got ArriveCan contract, Poilievre calls for police probe
News that the CEO of Dalian Enterprises, which received $7.9 million for its work on the ArriveCan app, was also an employee of the Department of National Defence (DND) was a 'surprise' to former defence minister Anita Anand.
Ontario doctor suspended after accessing medical records of 20 patients he wasn’t authorized to see: tribunal
An Ontario doctor had his licence temporarily suspended by a disciplinary tribunal after it found he had wrongly accessed patient records, including family members and colleagues, hundreds of times over the span of years.
Singer Cat Janice dies at 31, after writing final song for young son
Cat Janice, a singer who reached hundreds of thousands through social media, has died at age 31 following a battle with a rare form of cancer.
'Complete his mission': Criminal psychologist speculates on Sask. mass killer's motives
Myles Sanderson was most likely on his way to kill his ex-partner and “complete his mission” when officers forced him off the highway and arrested him, according to a criminal psychologist.
Quebec Appeal Court rules secularism law is constitutional, English schools rebuffed
The Quebec Court of Appeal ruled Thursday that the province's secularism law is constitutional and a lower court was wrong to exempt English school boards from the law, known as Bill 21.
A frog in India has a mushroom sprouting out of it. Researchers have never seen anything like it
When observing a hoard of golden-backed frogs at a roadside pond in Karnataka, India, a group of naturalists noticed something odd about one of the amphibians — the animal had a tiny mushroom sprouting out of its side.
Dead woman's estate ordered to pay B.C. university more than $650,000 for wage fraud, theft
The estate of a woman who died more than a decade ago is being ordered to pay a B.C. university more than $650,000 for wage fraud and theft.
Supreme Court rejects sexual assault appeal from Newfoundland police officer
A Newfoundland police officer convicted of sexual assault in a 2014 case will head back to prison after the country’s top court dismissed his latest appeal.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Former prime minister Brian Mulroney dies at 84
Former Canadian prime minister and Conservative stalwart Brian Mulroney has died at age 84. Over his impressive career, the passionate and ambitious politician, businessman, husband, father, and grandfather left an unmistakable mark on the country.
-
Respiratory illness data: COVID, RSV rise, influenza declines in latest B.C. update
Weekly respiratory illness data from the B.C. Centre for Disease Control was a mixed bag Thursday.
-
Crash causes natural gas leak, forces evacuation in Surrey: RCMP
A vehicle crashed into a natural gas meter in Surrey Thursday afternoon, forcing a precautionary evacuation, according to authorities.
Edmonton
-
Alberta government reports $367M surplus as it takes on debt to fund capital projects
Finance Minister Nate Horner presented the details to the legislature of the $73.2-billion price tag for the annual plan, which promises to increase spending for health care and education, which together make up 61 per cent of it, by 4.4 per cent as well as resource management and capital construction while forecasting a surplus of $367 million for the 2024-25 fiscal year.
-
Alberta delays income tax cut, introduces electric vehicle tax
The provincial government's promised income tax break that would save Albertans hundreds of dollars a year will come in 2026 and 2027.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Former prime minister Brian Mulroney dies at 84
Former Canadian prime minister and Conservative stalwart Brian Mulroney has died at age 84. Over his impressive career, the passionate and ambitious politician, businessman, husband, father, and grandfather left an unmistakable mark on the country.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Former prime minister Brian Mulroney dies at 84
Former Canadian prime minister and Conservative stalwart Brian Mulroney has died at age 84. Over his impressive career, the passionate and ambitious politician, businessman, husband, father, and grandfather left an unmistakable mark on the country.
-
'Unique' case of measles discovered in Ontario with unknown source of infection
Health officials in York Region say they are investigating a “unique” case of measles as it is unknown how the man contracted the contagious disease.
-
Ontario doctor suspended after accessing medical records of 20 patients he wasn’t authorized to see: tribunal
An Ontario doctor had his licence temporarily suspended by a disciplinary tribunal after it found he had wrongly accessed patient records, including family members and colleagues, hundreds of times over the span of years.
Calgary
-
Alberta Budget 2024: Here's what Calgary gets
The Alberta government unveiled its latest budget on Thursday, and it comes with $73.2 billion in spending for 2024-25.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Former prime minister Brian Mulroney dies at 84
Former Canadian prime minister and Conservative stalwart Brian Mulroney has died at age 84. Over his impressive career, the passionate and ambitious politician, businessman, husband, father, and grandfather left an unmistakable mark on the country.
-
Alberta government reports $367M surplus as it takes on debt to fund capital projects
Finance Minister Nate Horner presented the details to the legislature of the $73.2-billion price tag for the annual plan, which promises to increase spending for health care and education, which together make up 61 per cent of it, by 4.4 per cent as well as resource management and capital construction while forecasting a surplus of $367 million for the 2024-25 fiscal year.
Montreal
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Former prime minister Brian Mulroney dies at 84
Former Canadian prime minister and Conservative stalwart Brian Mulroney has died at age 84. Over his impressive career, the passionate and ambitious politician, businessman, husband, father, and grandfather left an unmistakable mark on the country.
-
Here's how people are reacting after Bill 21 was upheld by the Quebec Court of Appeal
Quebec's highest court ruled Thursday that the province's secularism law, commonly known as Bill 21, is constitutional, delivering a major victory to the François Legault government. Here's how some groups reacted to Thursday's ruling.
-
Quebec Appeal Court rules secularism law is constitutional, English schools rebuffed
The Quebec Court of Appeal ruled Thursday that the province's secularism law is constitutional and a lower court was wrong to exempt English school boards from the law, known as Bill 21.
Atlantic
-
Sussex, N.B., residents cleaning up after Thursday morning flooding
Many residents and business owners in Sussex, N.B., are cleaning up their main floors and basements after they were flooded by heavy rainfall.
-
N.S. highlights major tax break in new budget
The Nova Scotia government is projecting another hefty deficit for its new budget as it aims to create a lunch program for schools and offer more resources for health care.
-
Strong winds across the Maritimes cause power outages, flooded roadways, school closures
Strong winds resulted in thousands of power outages in the Maritimes Thursday, as well as flooded roadways and school closures.
Winnipeg
-
Public alert lifted in Gimli following shooting at home
Schools and municipal facilities in the RM of Gimli were in lockdown on Thursday afternoon after RCMP responded to a shooting at a home in the community.
-
Winter storm coming to southern Manitoba this weekend: ECCC
According to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC), a “strong winter storm” is currently forecast to affect southern Manitoba this weekend.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Former prime minister Brian Mulroney dies at 84
Former Canadian prime minister and Conservative stalwart Brian Mulroney has died at age 84. Over his impressive career, the passionate and ambitious politician, businessman, husband, father, and grandfather left an unmistakable mark on the country.
Kitchener
-
Complaints filed with privacy commissioner over facial recognition vending machines
Two complaints have been filed with Ontario's privacy commissioner over facial recognition software in smart vending machines on the University of Waterloo campus.
-
Region of Waterloo says bye to blue box business
The Region of Waterloo will be out of the blue box business come Saturday as the responsibilities for collection shifts to the province.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Former prime minister Brian Mulroney dies at 84
Former Canadian prime minister and Conservative stalwart Brian Mulroney has died at age 84. Over his impressive career, the passionate and ambitious politician, businessman, husband, father, and grandfather left an unmistakable mark on the country.
Regina
-
Sask. residents will not receive carbon rebates after province refuses to remit, federal minister says
The Government of Canada says Saskatchewan residents will not receive carbon rebate cheques – after the provincial government announced it will stop remitting the carbon levy on natural gas for home heating.
-
'Complete his mission': Criminal psychologist speculates on Sask. mass killer's motives
Myles Sanderson was most likely on his way to kill his ex-partner and “complete his mission” when officers forced him off the highway and arrested him, according to a criminal psychologist.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Former prime minister Brian Mulroney dies at 84
Former Canadian prime minister and Conservative stalwart Brian Mulroney has died at age 84. Over his impressive career, the passionate and ambitious politician, businessman, husband, father, and grandfather left an unmistakable mark on the country.
Barrie
-
Sentencing hearing in Orillia for OPP officer guilty of assault
An Ontario Provincial Police officer guilty of assault causing bodily harm for choking and pinning a woman against jail cell bars four years ago arrived at the Orillia courthouse on Thursday for a sentencing hearing.
-
Ice break on Georgina Island shows no respect for waterfront cottages
Magnificent mountains of ice crystals crept up the beach from Lake Simcoe onto land Wednesday.
-
3 individuals charged in Alliston stolen vehicle investigation face weapons charges
Three individuals, including a 17-year-old, face weapons-related charges in connection with a police investigation in an Alliston neighbourhood earlier this week involving a stolen vehicle.
Saskatoon
-
'Complete his mission': Criminal psychologist speculates on Sask. mass killer's motives
Myles Sanderson was most likely on his way to kill his ex-partner and “complete his mission” when officers forced him off the highway and arrested him, according to a criminal psychologist.
-
Sask. residents will not receive carbon rebates after province refuses to remit, federal minister says
The Government of Canada says Saskatchewan residents will not receive carbon rebate cheques – after the provincial government announced it will stop remitting the carbon levy on natural gas for home heating.
-
Saskatoon fire chief says people are losing fingers and toes as encampments proliferate
Saskatoon’s fire chief says the number of encampments have tripled this year and shelters in the city are overflowing, as more people continue to experience homelessness.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Former prime minister Brian Mulroney dies at 84
Former Canadian prime minister and Conservative stalwart Brian Mulroney has died at age 84. Over his impressive career, the passionate and ambitious politician, businessman, husband, father, and grandfather left an unmistakable mark on the country.
-
Northern Ont. man pulled over for drunk driving with child in car after allegedly assaulting spouse
A 38-year-old northern Ontario man is facing more than a dozen criminal charges after allegedly assaulting his spouse and then being pulled over for drunk driving with a child in the car a short while later.
-
Time change: When do we set clocks forward this year?
Canadians will soon have to adjust their clocks an hour ahead as we draw closer to the start of spring. Here's what you need to know before we 'spring forward.'