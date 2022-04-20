'Hate speech' and 'vulgar images' among spike in mischief incidents reported in Shawnigan Lake, B.C.

An RCMP shoulder patch. (File photo) An RCMP shoulder patch. (File photo)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Regina

Barrie

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario