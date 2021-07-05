VICTORIA -- Nanaimo RCMP are investigating what they describe as "hate-motivated mischief" after a rainbow-coloured crosswalk was painted over during the weekend.

Police say the rainbow crosswalk was first recommended to the City of Nanaimo in 2016 to show support for the LGBTQ2+ community.

In the early hours of Saturday morning, police say the crosswalk was vandalized.

Mounties say that while the vandalism itself was not caught on camera, images obtained by police show a man walking towards the crosswalk around 3 a.m. while carrying a can of paint and a paintbrush.

Images captured around 4 a.m. then show the man leaving the area near the crosswalk.

"Considering that the crosswalk was painted to recognise the LGBTQ2+ community in Nanaimo, this incident is being treated as a hate-motivated mischief," said Const. Gary O'Brien of the Nanaimo RCMP in a release Monday.

"If a suspect is positively identified and charges laid, this factor may be considered by the courts as an aggravating factor," he said.

Police are now searching for the man, who is described as a white man in his mid-30s with short dark hair. At the time, he was wearing a black facemask, black shoes, light-coloured shorts and a black T-shirt.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345.