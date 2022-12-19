Has B.C. turned a new leaf on protecting biodiversity?
Environmental groups are applauding B.C. Premier David Eby's new promise to protect 30 per cent of the province's land by 2030 in partnership with Indigenous Peoples.
The goal signals a potential shift by the NDP under the new premier to improve B.C.'s lacklustre record of protecting biodiversity and endangered species hot spots, conservation groups say.
But that commitment must be paired with legislation, strong protection mechanisms and cash for Indigenous stewardship or Indigenous protected and conserved areas (IPCAs), the groups say.
Conservation groups and First Nations have been pushing B.C. to match Ottawa's goal of protecting 30 per cent of Canada's land and waters by 2030 and take advantage of the federal funding available to protect old-growth forests and biodiversity.
The United Nations biodiversity conference, or COP 15, now underway in Montreal, is where Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is urging other world leaders to also take the 30x30 pledge.
But Ottawa's goal can't be achieved without B.C. - which has the greatest biological diversity of any province or territory in the country and the greatest number of species at risk.
For nearly two years, the province and the federal government have been negotiating a bilateral Nature Agreement, to better conserve biodiversity and species at risk in B.C.
Conservation groups speculated the deal would be revealed at COP15, but no announcements landed in the summit's first week.
It's encouraging Eby intends to increase the amount of territory under protection in the province, up from the current 15 per cent, said Charlotte Dawe, conservation and policy campaigner with the Wilderness Committee.
“I'm never unhappy to hear we're going to have more protected areas in the province,” Dawe said.
But there aren't enough details to gauge the worthiness of the pledge, she added.
Dawe doubts B.C. will suddenly prioritize the environment over extraction industries and actually reverse biodiversity loss and extinction in the province.
“It's not a systemic shift, but an incremental win,” Dawe said.
The premier's goals were outlined in his mandate letter to Nathan Cullen, the new minister of water, land and resource stewardship, after a cabinet shuffle on Wednesday.
Cullen is tasked to set up a provincial financing mechanism to help safeguard biodiverse areas, including IPCAs. He's also expected to reach the federal 30x30 goal in partnership with the federal government, industry, communities and Indigenous Peoples.
Ensuring land use in the province is sustainable for future generations is essential, Eby said in the letter.
“We have seen the impacts of short-term thinking on the British Columbia land base - exhausted forests, poisoned water and contaminated sites,” he said.
“These impacts don't just cost the public money to clean up and rehabilitate, they threaten the ability of entire communities to thrive and succeed.”
With careful planning, the province can enjoy the best of economic development while conserving wild spaces, the premier added.
Dawe said she won't cheer too loudly until Eby's promises are tied to new legislation.
Cullen's mandate doesn't include creating a dedicated species at risk act - promised by the NDP government when it came to power in 2017. An act would include legal mechanisms to ensure government and industry prevent impacts to at-risk environments, Dawe said.
Otherwise, it will be “business as usual” on the ground for forestry, oil and gas and mining companies, Dawe said.
“We have to get better at saying no industrial activities,” she said.
David Tindall, a sociology professor at the University of British Columbia, says Eby has shifted the NDP's tone on climate and the environment
We should give Eby's NDP government the benefit of the doubt for a short while, said Tindall, who researches social responses to environmental issues.
“But I think it's too early to see exactly where things are going.”
All governments are typically captured by the “treadmill of production” - where the pursuit of economic growth, revenue and jobs results in unsustainable environmental decisions, regardless if they lean left or right, he said.
“The NDP is kind of more concerned about (environmental) issues, relatively speaking, but they're still constrained by the political and economic system,” he said.
Eby's language suggests the NDP old guard under former premier John Horgan, with deep roots in the resource and union sectors, is transitioning to include a new generation of members who see the environment and climate change as more important issues, he added.
“Under Horgan, the NDP was concerned about sustainability in a harvesting and management sense,” he said.
“Like, if you cut stuff down, it should be replanted. And long as you do that, everything's fine, especially if it creates jobs.”
There's probably some genuine desire by the party to prioritize at-risk ecosystems more, he said. But the momentum Eby's former contender, Anjali Appadurai, gained during the recent leadership race for championing environmental and climate causes certainly drove the point home, he added.
“His team is kind of realizing that there's a segment of people who usually vote NDP who might go somewhere else in the next election if he doesn't deal with these issues.”
'WE'RE VERY GOOD AT PROTECTING ICE AND SNOW'
Jens Wieting, senior forest and climate campaigner with Sierra Club BC, said B.C.'s new biodiversity pledge is a major milestone in safeguarding biodiversity in the province. But its success depends on rapid action, concrete timelines and sustainable funding tied to conservation goals and Indigenous stewardship, he added.
“The more than 1,900 species at risk in B.C. are a constant reminder that without immediate change on the ground, the window of action to safeguard biodiversity as we know it is rapidly closing,” said Wieting in a statement.
The province needs to act on the overdue promise to defer logging to protect at-risk old-growth forests in the short term until permanently protected areas exist to stem the loss of irreplaceable ecosystems, Wieting said.
Any newly protected lands must both involve strong, permanent protection measures and conserving the richest at-risk ecosystems, Dawe said.
The areas in B.C. with the highest biodiversity values are underrepresented in the BC Parks system, Dawe said.
Alpine ecosystems, not particularly valued by resource industries or development, dominate the system, she said.
“We're very good at protecting ice and snow,” Dawe said.
“That's not to say it's not beautiful but it isn't very biodiverse.”
Apart from parks, B.C. relies on mechanisms such as old-growth management areas, wildlife habitat areas and wildland zones to provide “weak” protection to species at risk or ecosystems, Dawe said.
However, these measures often aren't permanent and can be changed by the government without public scrutiny. In some cases, designations even allow industrial activity like clear-cut logging, oil and gas activity, and road building in areas such as old-growth forests or other vulnerable ecosystems.
A window is still open, however, for the province to create effective legislation to protect biodiverse areas if it delivers on its promise to implement the recommendations of the Old-Growth Strategic Review - which called on the province to change the way it manages ancient forests, Dawe said.
The review recommends the province value ecosystem health and biodiversity as an overarching priority, and develop laws that enshrine that priority for all sectors operating in the province, she said.
“That policy door (for the NDP) is still open,” Dawe said.
“It just means we have a lot more work to do to continue pressuring for this law.”
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
What we know about the accused Vaughan mass shooter
A 73-year-old man suspected of killing five people in a mass shooting at a Vaughan, Ont. building had a long history of legal disputes with the condominium board and was set to appear in court the following day, documents show.
Trudeau says firearms bill will go after 'some' hunting guns that are 'too dangerous in other contexts'
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says that while the federal government is not trying to go after the right to hunt through contentious gun control legislation, the Liberals 'are going at some of the guns used to do it.' In a year-end conversation with CTV National News' Omar Sachedina, airing in full on Dec. 31, Trudeau sought to explain the Liberals' now much-scrutinized gun policy.
'Emotionally, I am drained:' Winnipeg man's cancer surgery cancelled at last minute
A Winnipeg man who waited months for prostate cancer surgery is now left to wait even longer.
Head of CTV News Michael Melling reassigned after Lisa LaFlamme fallout
CTV News head Michael Melling, who became embroiled in the fallout of the departure of top anchor Lisa LaFlamme, is now being replaced in his role.
'Stressful' and 'demoralizing': Canadians share their experience with surgery delays amid rise in respiratory cases
Hospitals across Canada remain overwhelmed by a hike in the number of patients with respiratory illnesses. Several Canadians reached out to CTVNews.ca to share how their family members' surgeries have been delayed or cancelled as a result, leaving some 'in pain and suffering' for months.
'Where's Jeffrey?': Mom renews effort to find son who disappeared from Slave Lake, Alta., in 1980
It's been 42 years since Jeffrey Dupres disappeared from his home in northern Alberta. He was just three years old and living in Slave Lake, Alta., at the time. His mom Denise McKee hasn't given up, recently releasing an age-progression photo of what Jeffrey might look like as a middle-aged man.
Jeremy Clarkson column about Meghan sparks tide of criticism
British television presenter Jeremy Clarkson said Monday he is 'horrified to have caused so much hurt' with a scathing column about Prince Harry's wife, Meghan, that attracted a flood of complaints.
'Unthinkable': Trudeau offers condolences to families of Vaughan condo shooting
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau offered his condolences to victims' families following the mass shooting at a condo in Vaughan, Ont.
Police say they have grounds to believe woman alleging sexual assault by Canadian junior team players
Police in London, Ont., say they have grounds to believe a woman was sexually assaulted by five players on Canada's 2018 junior men's hockey team.
Vancouver
-
'Heartbreaking and so concerning': Many shelters full as Vancouver's homeless face freezing temperatures
Several warming centres have been opened across Vancouver to provide the city’s homeless population refuge from this week’s freezing weather.
-
Vancouver city councillor’s Thin Blue Line patch draws criticism from community
A Vancouver city councillor and former police officer was seen wearing a thin blue line patch at a community event, igniting criticism for donning the controversial symbol.
-
Metro Vancouver drivers told not to expect completely clear roads as winter storms bear down
Drivers in Metro Vancouver shouldn't expect every highway to be plowed down to bare asphalt in the coming days as the impact from a series of expected snowfalls is compounded by chilly arctic air.
Edmonton
-
Onion Lake Cree Nation sues Alberta over sovereignty act, alleging harmful intent
A First Nation is challenging the sovereignty act in court for fear it gives the provincial government new powers encroaching on its treaty rights.
-
Carrier's OT goal leads Predators over Oilers 4-3
Alexandre Carrier scored at 2:12 of overtime to give the Nashville Predators a 4-3 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Monday night.
-
Edmonton to remove bike lane, reinstall parking on Victoria Promenade
A controversial decision to remove parking spaces in favour of a bike lane on one of Edmonton's most scenic avenues has been reversed.
Toronto
-
What we know about the accused Vaughan mass shooter
A 73-year-old man suspected of killing five people in a mass shooting at a Vaughan, Ont. building had a long history of legal disputes with the condominium board and was set to appear in court the following day, documents show.
-
Three of 5 people killed in Vaughan, Ont. were members of condo board, police say
Three of the five people fatally gunned down in a mass shooting at a Vaughan, Ont. condo building Sunday night were members of the condo board, police say.
-
'Significant winter storm' expected to hit GTA this week and into holiday weekend
A ‘significant winter storm’ is expected to hit the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) on Thursday and continue into the holiday weekend.
Calgary
-
Deep freeze: Calgarians hunker down for cold snap
Dave Litwin wasn't planning a shopping trip to Canadian Tire on Monday morning but apparently his truck was.
-
911 dispatch needs to be changed, Calgary fire chief says
The head of Calgary's fire department is formally adding his voice to a movement to change Alberta's emergency dispatch system.
-
Flight delays, cancellations frustrate holiday travellers at YYC Calgary International Airport
It's the busiest time of the year at YYC Calgary International Airport as people return or head home for the holidays.
Montreal
-
Memorial service and funeral scheduled for Ukrainian girl killed in hit-and-run
The memorial service and funeral for seven-year-old Mariia Legenkovska is set for this week at the Saint-Sophie Ukrainian Orthodox Cathedral. The girl's father, Andreii Legenkovska, who serves in Ukraine's Territorial Defence Forces, arrived in Montreal Sunday and will be at the services along with Mariia's mother.
-
Habs to honour veteran defender P.K. Subban before Jan. 12 game
The Montreal Canadiens will honour their former blueliner P.K. Subban prior to their game against the Nashville Predators on Jan. 12. Subban himself will be at the Bell Centre for the team’s “P.K. Subban Homecoming” event ceremony.
-
Three hospitalized, at least one seriously injured as cars crash into Montreal mall
A man in his 50s was in critical condition Monday evening after he was hit by a car in the parking lot of a shopping mall in Lachine.
Atlantic
-
'Let’s start protecting students': Parent calls on N.S. to cover meningitis B vaccine after university student’s death
With exams nearly over and many students heading home for the holidays, the Shirreff Hall residence on the Dalhousie University campus was relatively quiet Monday.
-
'We will fight this': N.B. unions protest Bill 23 outside Labour Minister, MLA offices
Members of the New Brunswick Federation of Labour, its affiliate unions, and Unifor were seen protesting Bill 23 outside the office of Labour Minister Trevor Holder on Monday, as well as several other MLA offices across the province.
-
N.B. premier defends budget surplus against health care crisis
New Brunswick’s premier says several photos showing an elderly patient’s placement in a hospital supply room are “heartbreaking,” but Blaine Higgs argues his government’s massive budget surplus wouldn’t necessarily address the issue.
Winnipeg
-
'Emotionally, I am drained:' Winnipeg man's cancer surgery cancelled at last minute
A Winnipeg man who waited months for prostate cancer surgery is now left to wait even longer.
-
South Perimeter Highway crash leaves woman with life-threatening injuries
One woman is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash on Winnipeg's south Perimeter Highway Monday evening.
-
No charges for passengers in fatal collision involving alleged drunk driver angers victim's family
The mother of a Manitoba woman killed in a collision involving an alleged drunk driver is speaking out after learning occupants in the other vehicle driven by the accused won’t face any criminal charges.
Kitchener
-
Business security camera captures scene of Kitchener shooting
One person has been rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Kitchener.
-
WRPS officer charged with possession, making child pornography available
A Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) officer has been charged in connection to an online child sexual exploitation investigation.
-
Lawyer calls for safer streets for cyclists and pedestrians
A recent string of crashes involving cyclists and pedestrians in Waterloo region has caught the attention of a Toronto-based lawyer.
Regina
-
Man faces attempted murder charge following stabbing: Regina police
A Regina man is facing a charge of attempted murder following a stabbing last week.
-
'A little joy and happiness': Carollers spread holiday cheer to Regina seniors
With the holidays right around the corner, some of Regina's community groups began to spread Christmas cheer on Monday.
-
Extreme cold warnings issued for southwestern Sask.
Environment Canada has issued extreme cold warnings for parts of southwestern Saskatchewan as wind chill values hit -40 C.
Barrie
-
Winter storm to bring blizzard conditions, extensive power outages and plunging temps
Residents are encouraged to reconsider any holiday travel plans as a significant winter storm moves into central Ontario this week with blizzard conditions, flash freezing, and rapidly plunging temperatures.
-
Head-on collision on Highway 26 in Clearview under investigation
Provincial police are investigating a head-on collision on Highway 26 in Clearview Township.
-
Canada Post suspends mail delivery to Orillia
Canada Post issued a red delivery service alert for the City of Orillia on Monday due to inclement weather and snow.
Saskatoon
-
City spends $17 M on properties near downtown arena site
Saskatoon city council has authorized a purchase of more than $17 million for three buildings adjacent to the proposed location of a new downtown arena.
-
'Things start to freeze up': the challenges of dealing with extreme cold
We shouldn’t be surprised by extreme cold weather in our province, but as we head into Christmas weekend, the frigid forecast is on the mind for many.
-
Saskatoon man caps off world-record World Cup attendance at nail-biting final
Saskatoon resident Lee Kormish attended 41 full 2022 World Cup games, including the finale.
Northern Ontario
-
Timmins police investigating weekend homicide
Timmins police are investigating after the body of a lone, male victim was found at a Mountjoy Street South apartment on Sunday. It is the third murder in the northeast in less than a week.
-
Winter storm should hit northeast Ont. around Christmas
Several communities in northeastern Ontario should expect a very snowy Christmas, Environment Canada said Monday.
-
Sault bar finds unique way to support local hockey star who made world junior team
The Canadian World Junior Hockey team has two northern Ontario representatives in Corbeil's Benjamin Gaudeau and the Sault's Jack Matier.