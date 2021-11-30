Hand-painted Charlie Brown gang stolen from festive display in Oak Bay Park

Oak Bay -

With less than a month to go until Christmas, the Grinch (or a number of Grinches) have stolen Charlie Brown and some of his friends from Oak Bay Park.

The theft of Charlie Brown, his sister, Sally, and his dog, Snoopy, from the park at the corner of Foul Bay Road and Oak Bay Avenue was noticed sometime Monday afternoon.

The Mayor of Oak Bay says he recalls that the handmade figures have been part of the municipality's festive light display at the entrance to the community for the past 15 years.

The display also included two of Charlie Brown’s friends and his lonely little Christmas tree made famous in the 1960’s Christmas Special.

"They have been there for a very long time," sad Oak Bay Mayor Kevin Murdoch. "My understanding is they were donated to the municipality by a local resident that made them and painted them."

Murdoch says the theft of the Peanuts characters is unusual and he hopes someone took them for a joyride to the beach and will bring them back.

"The material value is literally peanuts but they’re certainly a very familiar and welcome sight in Oak Bay every Christmas," said Murdoch. "If the thieves have a change of heart in the spirit of Christmas and they can return them, or let us know and we’ll pick them up."

Murdoch confirmed that the Oak Bay Police are aware of the theft of the holiday decorations and are investigating.

"I would ask that anybody who spots Charlie Brown, Sally or Snoopy out and about please call us," said Murdoch. "Call the Oak Bay Police or (Oak Bay) Public Works because we would like to have them back."

If you see the missing members of the Peanuts gang, call the Oak Bay Police Department's non-emergency line at 250-592-2424.