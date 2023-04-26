Haida Gwaii RCMP appeal to public to find wanted man

Mounties on Haida Gwaii, B.C., are appealing to the public to help find a man who is wanted on multiple warrants, according to police.

The Daajing Giids RCMP say Matthew Lozon is wanted on two counts of possession of stolen property, two counts of breaking and entering, and two counts of theft under $5,000.

Lozon is also wanted for theft over $5,000, mischief, possession of a break-in instrument and trespassing at night.

He is described as a white man, standing five feet, five inches tall and weighing approximately 143 pounds.

He has short, brown hair, blue eyes and a fair complexion, police said.

Anyone who encounters Lozon is urged to contact police and not confront him.

Those with information on his whereabouts are asked to contact the Daajing Giids RCMP at 250-559-4421 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.