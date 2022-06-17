Haida author shares stories in celebration of Indigenous Peoples Month

Get cozy and join Haida author Kung Jaadee for an evening of storytelling on June 22.

Hosted by the Vancouver Island Regional Library, the hour-long virtual event starting at 6 p.m. is in celebration of National Indigenous Peoples Month.

Kung Jaadee will be telling Haida and Squamish stories suitable for all ages.

“We are beyond excited to host this unique and gifted storyteller for what promises to be an enchanting and thoughtful evening,” said Patrick Siebold, Haida Gwaii library branches manager.

“Kung Jaadee's ability to make her stories meaningful and accessible to people of every age has helped her become one of our country's preeminent Indigenous storytellers. Because we're hosting this event virtually, anyone with Internet access can participate. It's going to be a great night.”

Coming from Old Massett, Kung Jaadee has been performing legends and sharing stories about her people's history and culture for over 28 years.

She is the author of popular children's books Raven's Feast and Gifts from Raven.

To access the Zoom link for the reading register here.