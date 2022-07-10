Group aims to bring high-speed sailing races to Victoria

B.C.'s capital has attracted its share of major sporting events over the years, but none quite like this.

A local group is hoping to bring SailGP – a racing circuit that sees sailboats reach speeds as high as 100 km/h – to Victoria.

The global circuit launched in London in 2018 and has showcased some of the world's most iconic waterfronts, drawing thousands of fans to the shore for races that can last just a few minutes – a far cry from the traditional image of sailboat racing, which conjures images of waving goodbye to a fleet of boats, then showing up hours or days later when they return.

"I think the closest thing you can consider it to is (Formula 1)," said Jareese Finch, a Victoria native who's a member of Sail GP's Canadian team.

"It's like F1, but you hang your body outside the car," said Greg Parish, one of the members of the group aiming to bring SailGP to Victoria International Marina.

Parish said Sail GP is looking to add a Canadian stop to its tour, and Victoria's bid is competing with groups from Halifax, Montreal and Kingston, Ont., for the honour.

If the bid is successful, the first race in Victoria would be held in 2024. Parish said his team likes its chances.

"We've submitted the bid, all the letters of intent," he said. "The Indigenous communities are behind us. (We have) letters from the mayors."

The group needs $2.6 million to secure the bid, and is working hard to reach that goal.

If they're successful, Finch and his team will have a chance to compete – and maybe win – in local waters. Just two races into this year's circuit, Team Canada has achieved two podium finishes.

