VICTORIA -- The popular community event, Greek Fest, is returning to Saanich this month, with both takeout and in-person dining available.

The festival is set to take place at the Greek Community Hall – located at 4648 Elk Lake Dr. near Saanich Commonwealth Place – on Aug. 27 to 29, and from Sept. 3 to 6 from 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

COVID-19 safety protocols are in place for visitors, including one-way entrances and exits, a maximum occupancy limit and regular cleaning of high-touch surfaces.

For anyone looking to order some authentic Greek food, take-out is also available, and online ordering for take-out opens up two days before each event with a priority pick-up line for online orders.

Church tours are also open at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. daily, and the Greek Heritage Museum is open from 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

"The Greek Heritage Project Museum explores the history of Greeks in Vancouver Island," reads the Greek Fest website.

"Through immigration and genealogy research provided by volunteers and students, the community has gained invaluable insight into the stories and experiences of the Greek immigrants who founded the community in Victoria and Vancouver Island."

Some of the stories include information on Ioannis Focas, a Greek sailor who travelled to Vancouver Island in 1592 while working for the Spanish, and whose name "Juan de Fuca" is believed to have originated from.

Besides being a festival to celebrate Greek culture and delicious food, Greek Fest also serves as a fundraiser for the Greek Community Centre.