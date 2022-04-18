Greater Victoria and sections of Vancouver Island were under high wind warnings Monday morning, with gusts expected to reach up to 90 km/h on the South Island.

Environment Canada warned that power outages and downed tree limbs are possible due to the storm.

BC Hydro was reporting outages affecting more than 3,500 island customers by 7:30 a.m. The largest outages were reported in Duncan, B.C., and Cumberland, B.C.

Gusts up to 100 km/h were forecast for western Vancouver Island, especially along exposed sections of the coastline.

On eastern Vancouver Island, winds were expected to gust up to 90 km/h, especially along coastal regions near the Strait of Georgia.

"Strong southeasterly winds have developed ahead of an approaching weather system," Environment Canada said in a statement.

"High winds may toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break. Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions due to high winds."

The high winds were expected to ease across the island by noon.