Greater Victoria School District adds 4 new electric school buses

They're still yellow on the outside, but the Greater Victoria School District's newest buses are a lot greener under the hood.

The district has added four electric school buses to its fleet this school year.

The zero-emission vehicles are being used for field trips and on regular routes, the district said in a news release Wednesday.

"Our district is fully committed to the implementation of climate initiatives that provide timely and effective solutions,” said Ryan Painter, chair of the district's board of education, in the release

“Shifting our fleet towards electric buses contributes towards our goals to create a more sustainable learning community and reduce our fleet’s greenhouse gas emissions by 40 per cent by 2030.”

The new electric buses can travel 200 kilometres on one battery charge, at a cost of just $13, the district said. For comparison, it takes about $178 worth of diesel fuel to travel 200 kilometres in a conventional school bus.

The electric vehicles' engines also have fewer moving mechanical parts than internal combustion engines, which the district said will mean they need fewer repairs and less maintenance.

Funding for the acquisition of the four buses came from the provincial Ministry of Education and Child Care, as well as the Ministry of Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation and federal grants for school bus electrification, according to the district.

“Our students are calling on leadership to do something to secure their access to a safe and livable planet for their futures,” said Greater Victoria School District superintendent Deb Whitten, in the release.

“Adding electric buses to our fleet is a step towards reducing emissions and creating the very future our students are calling for and deserve.”