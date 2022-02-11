Greater Victoria School Board suspends 2 trustees for bullying, harassment

The Greater Victoria School Board has suspended two trustees for misconduct after an investigation into complaints of bullying and harassment.

The school district announced Friday that trustees Diane McNally and Rob Paynter have been censured and suspended from their duties until October.

School district spokesperson Lisa McPhail says the board was notified about a pair of formal complaints against the trustees regarding the bullying and harassment of staff in public comments. Diane McNally

"Due to the serious nature of these allegations, the board launched a third-party investigation with a highly experienced lawyer and investigator," McPhail said in a statement.

The investigation substantiated the claims of misconduct, according to the school district.

The board held a closed meeting to consider the allegations, at which they determined censures and suspensions were warranted.

"The board is reviewing the trustee code of conduct and bylaws to ensure appropriate measures are in place to address these types of behaviours," McPhail said.

"There must be zero tolerance for bullying in the Greater Victoria School District. All employees and students deserve to feel safe when they enter our schools and workplace."