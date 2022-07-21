Greater Victoria residents to expect delays in recycling pickup

The Capital Regional District is warning residents Thursday that delays or cancellations to regular curbside recycling collection are likely this week.

The regional district says Emterra Environmental, the contractor responsible for recycling collection on the district's behalf, has advised that services may be disrupted through to Friday.

"Emterra is attempting to recover materials on alternate days this week where possible," the CRD said in a notice on its website. "If your recycling was not collected this week, please leave your materials at the curb."

Curbside pickup delays were common throughout the region in the early months of 2022 as Emterra was embroiled in a labour dispute that followed on the heels of a snowstorm that disrupted scheduled collections for weeks in some areas.

Anyone whose recycling is not picked up within 48 hours of their scheduled collection day is asked to send their address to crdbluebox@emterra.ca.