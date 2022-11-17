Greater Victoria police report 'very concerning' rise in impaired driving, crackdown coming
Security camera footage captured on the night of Nov. 11 shows a car speeding along Douglas Street in Victoria. It races through a red light, spins dangerously out of control and crashes into a pole.
The person behind the wheel is being investigated for impaired driving.
On Wednesday night in Langford, B.C., a driver was issued a 90-day immediate roadside prohibition and his vehicle was impounded for 30 days.
"It's anywhere from $5,000 to $7,000 in order to get both your vehicle and your licence back,” says West Shore RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Nancy Saggar.
Over in Saanich, B.C., police have seen a huge spike in impaired drivers this year.
"From January to June of this year, we saw a 120 per cent increase in impaired driving files reported, compared to the same time period in 2021," said Saanich police Const. Markus Anastasiades
Over the Halloween weekend, 14 impaired drivers were taken off the roads by Saanich police officers.
"By the end of September, our stats show that we've investigated over 300 impaired-driving files already," said Anastasiades. "That’s more than one per day."
"It is very concerning," said Tracy Crawford, Western Regional Manager at Mothers Against Drunk Driving Canada (MADD).
Security camera footage captured on the night of Nov. 11 shows a car speeding along Douglas Street in Victoria. It races through a red light, spins dangerously out of control and crashes into a pole. The person behind the wheel is being investigated for impaired driving.
MADD Canada says impaired driving was decreasing until bars and restaurants opened again following the end of pandemic restrictions.
"We’re going to see more injuries and deaths happening because of this," said Crawford.
With the Christmas party season fast approaching, police agencies will begin ramping up enforcement, beginning this weekend.
"We will be on the counterattack," said Saggar. "You will see traffic services from the West Shore, along with our general duty officers setting up check stops."
Saanich police are also ramping up enforcement, Anastasiades said.
MADD Canada says make sure you have a plan in place before getting behind the wheel after a night out.
"Make arrangements for somebody to come and pick you up at the end of the evening," said Crawford. "If you’re able to, maybe stay overnight if it’s a friend's place… there’s taxi services or a hotel."
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
A national dental-care benefit is now law, here's who is eligible
Canada will soon have its first form of national dental care coverage, now that legislation implementing a benefit program for children under the age of 12, has passed. Here's exactly what the 'Canada Dental Benefit' includes, and how it will work.
'I fear the worst': Canadian says missing father may be in Chinese custody for speaking out
The daughter of a missing Chinese human rights defender is pleading with the Vietnamese and Chinese governments to reveal her father's whereabouts and allow him to travel to Canada.
'Roofs can collapse:' The science behind lake-effect snow storms like the one hitting Ontario this weekend
Communities around southern Ontario are bracing for intense winter weather as a lake-effect squall pattern threatens to deliver large amounts of snow Friday and into the weekend. An Environment Canada meteorologist explains how lake-effect snow systems work.
How Canada's inflation compares with other G20 nations
World leaders of the G20 concluded a summit in Indonesia at a time when nearly all member nations are battling high inflation. While Canada's has flattened, a CTVNews.ca analysis looks at how we compare with other nations, some of which continue to experience skyrocketing inflation.
What the latest Canadian mortgage quote data shows
In October, Canadian properties of all types faced a steep drop-off in interest for mortgage quotes, according to data released by a mortgage quoting website.
'Inclusion benefits everyone': B.C. company sparking meaningful conversations about Down syndrome by selling soap
Simon Vanderloo and his older sister, Caroline Short, have turned their soap-making hobby into a business that's pushing boundaries and breaking down stereotypes.
National Capital Commission to close 24 Sussex Drive
The National Capital Commission is beginning the process of closing 24 Sussex Drive, with work scheduled to begin in the new year to remove asbestos and aging infrastructure.
Transport Minister Omar Alghabra holding summit to address holiday travel
Transport Minister Omar Alghabra says he will be holding a summit next week with industry stakeholders to address the upcoming holiday travel season.
Report uncovers signs of violence, negligence at two Montreal long-term care homes
A government-commissioned report into the conditions at two privately owned long-term care homes in Montreal has revealed widespread mistreatment of residents at both facilities. Les Residences Floralies locations in the Lachine and LaSalle boroughs were put under trusteeship on Sept. 1 amid allegations of poor care.
Vancouver
-
'Forming policy based on a catchy slogan': Questions about ABC Vancouver public safety plan persist
A city councillor and the executive director of the BC Crisis Centre are among those raising questions about a motion that would allocate $6 million in funding to the hiring of more police officers and mental health nurses in Vancouver.
-
'We can't make them build a levee': Frustration over Nooksack River flooding on both sides of border
Sumas Prairie farmer Dave Martens is frustrated by the lack of progress on addressing flooding from the Nooksack River in Washington State. So is the mayor of Sumas, Wash.
-
Teen's arrest at North Vancouver McDonald's caught on video; RCMP say there's more to the story
North Vancouver RCMP say social media videos showing two of their officers grappling with and handcuffing a teenager inside a McDonald's Tuesday night don't tell the whole story.
Edmonton
-
Alberta reports 6 influenza deaths; cases increase by 134 per cent in one-week
Six Albertans have died from influenza, marking the first recorded deaths from the flu this season, according to the latest data update from health officials.
-
Woman charged with assault for biting City Centre Mall security guard: EPS
A 23-year-old woman who was taken to hospital following a bloody arrest in City Centre Mall last week is now facing an assault charge.
-
AHS board dismantling just a 'new round of chaos,' no real solutions: NDP
The Opposition leader says the province's temporary dismantling of the 12-person Alberta Health Services board and appointment of an administrator is like rearranging the chairs on the already sinking Titanic.
Toronto
-
2-year-old Ontario boy with RSV almost taken to U.S. hospital
A two-year-old Ontario boy with RSV was almost transferred to a hospital south of the border in the midst of a provincial shortage of pediatric intensive care beds.
-
Ontario tells schools to make plans for remote learning next week if education workers strike: memo
Ontario’s Ministry of Education is asking school boards to pivot to remote learning next week if education workers strike on Monday, according to a memo obtained by CTV News Toronto.
-
'No lettuce in our sandwiches': Popular Toronto bakery copes with shortage of pricey leafy greens
“Attention: Due to a shortage of lettuce. There is no lettuce in our sandwiches today.”
Calgary
-
Mask-use harms among children debated as Calgary Board of Education posts high absenteeism rates
As rapidly spreading respiratory illnesses are causing many Calgary students to miss school, Alberta's political leaders remain opposed to reintroducing mask mandates in schools, even saying they cause harm to children.
-
Five teenagers charged in connection to pharmacy narcotics robbery
The only things gained by five teenagers who allegedly fancied themselves pharmacy bandits are potential rap sheets.
-
Kucherov, Vasilevskiy lead Tampa Bay Lightning to 4-1 win over Calgary Flames
Nikita Kucherov had two goals, Andrei Vasilevskiy made 39 saves and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Calgary Flames 4-1 on Thursday night.
Montreal
-
Report uncovers signs of violence, negligence at two Montreal long-term care homes
A government-commissioned report into the conditions at two privately owned long-term care homes in Montreal has revealed widespread mistreatment of residents at both facilities. Les Residences Floralies locations in the Lachine and LaSalle boroughs were put under trusteeship on Sept. 1 amid allegations of poor care.
-
Quebec restaurants asking province to let them charge people for no-shows
Frustrated by no-shows, restaurants in Quebeec are calling on the provincial government to give them the power to charge people for not honouring their dinner reservations.
-
SPCA investigating video appearing to show Que. man training dogs to attack boar
The SPCA is spearheading a criminal investigation into a video which appears to involve a man training two dogs to attack a boar on a farm. The video is said to have been shot in Saint-Anicet, Que., not far from the United States border on the South Shore. In the video, the boar is visibly distressed as it’s violently attacked by the dogs.
Atlantic
-
Desmond inquiry: N.S. judge says his final report won't be released until next year
The Nova Scotia judge leading an inquiry into the death of a former soldier who killed his family and himself in 2017 says a final report will be released sometime next year.
-
Nova Scotia NDP calling for free high-dose flu shots for seniors
Nova Scotia will not be making a high-dose influenza vaccine free to residents 65 and over, despite recommendations from the National Advisory Committee on Immunization that the shot be used for seniors when it is available.
-
Nova Scotia children's hospital sees historically high patient numbers
The head of pediatrics at the largest children's hospital in Atlantic Canada says Nova Scotia is seeing extremely high numbers of children sick with respiratory illnesses.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba considers move to permanent daylight time, but there are conditions
The Manitoba government is planning to do away with seasonal time changes and move to permanent daylight time, but only if the United States leads the way and the idea gets public support.
-
A national dental-care benefit is now law, here's who is eligible
Canada will soon have its first form of national dental care coverage, now that legislation implementing a benefit program for children under the age of 12, has passed. Here's exactly what the 'Canada Dental Benefit' includes, and how it will work.
-
Manitoba bill would help ensure birth certificates reflect Indigenous names
The Manitoba government is moving to ensure birth certificates can better represent the names of Indigenous people and those of other cultures.
Kitchener
-
Cambridge school broken into, vandalized with hate-motivated graffiti
Waterloo region police are investigating a break and enter at St. Anne Catholic Elementary School in Cambridge.
-
Another Kitchener hospital defers elective surgeries as others prepare similar plan
A day after St. Mary’s hospital announced it was cancelling some elective procedures another Kitchener hospital says it’s also postponing some surgeries.
-
Kitchener mayor, bar owners eye extended alcohol sales for World Cup
With the FIFA World Cup set to begin in a matter of days, some bar owners and politicians are pushing for extended alcohol sales to coincide with the matches.
Regina
-
Here’s a look at some free, family friendly events at the Grey Cup Festival
This year’s Grey Cup Festival features a number of free, family friendly events taking place both indoors and out.
-
'We have a problem': Lack of mental health and addiction supports and resources causing major issues in Yorkton
As Saskatchewan’s government touts its record-level funding for mental health and addictions within the province, one area may be left behind.
-
'Really strange': Sask. resident receives affordability cheque addressed to dead family member
A Saskatoon woman is one of the growing number of Saskatchewan residents receiving affordability cheques addressed to dead family members.
Barrie
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Verdict reached in Penetanguishene man's murder trial
Following more than four weeks of court proceedings, the jury reached its decision Thursday afternoon, just one day after closing submissions wrapped up.
-
Muskoka hospital worker lived in tent with no housing available
Andries Huygens has relied on short-term rentals and camping since moving to Bracebridge to start a new job at the hospital this summer.
-
Country star helps raise awareness for grieving kids
A local shelter committed to helping children struggling with challenging times got a big boost of star power support Thursday evening on Children's Grief Awareness Day.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. man faces manslaughter charge in son’s death
A 56-year-old man faces manslaughter charges after an incident in Hatchet Lake First Nation on Wednesday.
-
Petition calls for closure of Saskatoon nightclub where woman was killed
An online petition is calling for the closure of a Saskatoon nightclub where a woman was killed earlier this month.
-
'My father was killed by the Taliban': Afghan families find refuge in Prince Albert
Six families made their way to settle in Prince Albert after more than 300 refugees landed in Saskatoon on Nov. 2.
Northern Ontario
-
North Bay, Ont., missing persons case to be featured on CTV's W5
As the search for a man who went missing while visiting North Bay, Ont., in 2011 continues, CTV's W5 investigates the disappearance.
-
Auditor paints damning picture of Giroux’s time as Laurentian president
While many factors led to insolvency at Laurentian University, actions during the tenure of former president Dominic Giroux had a prominent role.
-
Hospital ERs in northeastern Ontario already reaching capacity
Hospitals in other regions are struggling to keep up with a spike in ER visits from people with several respiratory illnesses, including COVID-19 and a virus that typically affects children.