Greater Victoria Halloween map 2023

Spooky season is upon us and many ghosts and ghouls have decorated their homes around Greater Victoria to celebrate.

Virgin Radio Victoria has once again created an interactive map that highlights outdoor Halloween displays, as well as Halloween events.

The displays are marked by pumpkins, while the events – including community mainstays like Galey Farms' "Festival of Fear" – are marked with ghosts.

If you know any more locations that can be added to the map, feel free to send Virgin Radio Victoria a DM on Instagram, Facebook or Twitter. You can also text the radio station at 107-300 (standard message and data rates may apply).

The interactive map can be found above or at this link. New displays may be added to the map as Halloween approaches so make sure to check back before you set out.