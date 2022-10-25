Greater Victoria Halloween house map: Your 2022 guide to decorations and events

Spooky season is upon us and many ghosts and ghouls have decorated their homes around Greater Victoria to celebrate.

This year, Virgin Radio Victoria has created an interactive map that highlights outdoor Halloween displays, as well as Halloween events.

The displays are marked by pumpkins, while the events – including community mainstays like Galey Farms "Festival of Fear" – are marked with stars.

If you know any more locations that can be added to the map, feel free to send Virgin Radio Victoria a DM on Instagram, Facebook or Twitter. You can also text the radio station at 107-300 (standard message and data rates may apply).

Happy Halloween and remember to check in with your local municipality if you're hoping to have fireworks or a bonfire, since many municipalities have banned open flames on the island due to B.C.'s recent drought.

The interactive map can be found above or at this link. New displays may be added to the map as Halloween approaches so make sure to check back in.