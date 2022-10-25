Greater Victoria Halloween house map: Your 2022 guide to decorations and events
Spooky season is upon us and many ghosts and ghouls have decorated their homes around Greater Victoria to celebrate.
This year, Virgin Radio Victoria has created an interactive map that highlights outdoor Halloween displays, as well as Halloween events.
The displays are marked by pumpkins, while the events – including community mainstays like Galey Farms "Festival of Fear" – are marked with stars.
If you know any more locations that can be added to the map, feel free to send Virgin Radio Victoria a DM on Instagram, Facebook or Twitter. You can also text the radio station at 107-300 (standard message and data rates may apply).
Happy Halloween and remember to check in with your local municipality if you're hoping to have fireworks or a bonfire, since many municipalities have banned open flames on the island due to B.C.'s recent drought.
The interactive map can be found above or at this link. New displays may be added to the map as Halloween approaches so make sure to check back in.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Bloc Quebecois leader calls monarchy 'racist', tables motion for Canada to split ties
Following a motion tabled in the House of Commons to sever ties between Canada and the monarchy, Bloc Quebecois Leader Yves-François Blanchet on Tuesday called the institution "incredibly racist" and "slave-driven."
'It's very concerning': Cases of common childhood infection on the rise, leaving parents worried
Cases of respiratory syncytial virus are on the rise in Canada, with a steady increase in positive RSV tests since early September. Several families have reached out to CTVNews.ca to share their recent experience with the virus and managing its symptoms.
DEVELOPING | Canadian Kimberly Polman freed from ISIS detention camp in Syria
Two Canadian women and at least one child have been freed from an ISIS detention camp in Syria, CTV News has confirmed.
Secretly recorded phone call raises troubling allegations in electrocution death of B.C. woman
A secretly recorded phone call, said to be with an RCMP member, has reignited calls for a new investigation into the disturbing electrocution death of a Fraser Valley woman and her two dogs seven years ago.
Minister rejects original Rogers-Shaw deal, leaves door open with new conditions
Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne says he will not approve the proposed deal between Rogers Communications Inc. and Shaw Communications Inc., though he left the door open to a revised deal.
Email from RCMP commissioner shows there were alternatives to Emergencies Act that weren't used
Documents submitted to the Public Order Emergency Commission show RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki did not believe officials had employed "all available tools" to dismantle the anti-mandate protests in Ottawa, prior to the Emergencies Act being invoked.
FIRST-PERSON | Don Martin on the voicemail from his doctor, 'a very bad sign of something terribly amiss'
A week after his family doctor sent his mole off for routine testing, Don Martin received the voicemail nobody wants to get. His physician needed to chat urgently that very day. In a very personal column for CTVNews.ca, Martin shares his diagnosis, and his experience making his way through the health-care system in Ottawa.
Parliament Hill language interpreter sent to hospital, union blames lax headset rules
A parliamentary interpreter was sent to the hospital during a Senate committee meeting last Thursday, and a union blames that on a lax approach to wearing headsets during video conferencing.
Service Canada doubled its efforts in summer to reduce passport wait times; did it work?
After many Canadians were frustrated with long passport wait times earlier this year, Service Canada doubled its efforts by hiring more staff to expedite processing times. A CTVNews.ca analysis shows it led to an 87% increase in passports issued in October, compared to May, when the backlog was at its worst.
Vancouver
-
Secretly recorded phone call raises troubling allegations in electrocution death of B.C. woman
A secretly recorded phone call, said to be with an RCMP member, has reignited calls for a new investigation into the disturbing electrocution death of a Fraser Valley woman and her two dogs seven years ago.
-
Transition to 'Premier Eby' well underway, says new B.C. NDP leader's team
David Eby will be sworn in as B.C.’s new premier before the end of November, according to the co-chair of his transition team.
-
These 2 Metro Vancouver municipalities allowing Halloween fireworks, citing recent rainfall
The soggy weather on B.C.'s South Coast this week has convinced two municipalities to allow Halloween fireworks, despite bans in some neighbouring cities.
Edmonton
-
This entire block in downtown Edmonton is for sale
Want to own an entire block in Alberta's capital? The province is taking offers. The 1.48 hectare (3.66 acre) site includes an old hospital, power house and a beautiful brick office building, all constructed almost 100 years ago.
-
Woman killed in Fort McMurray fire
Mounties in northern Alberta offered condolences Tuesday to the family and friends of a 34-year-old woman who died in a fire last weekend.
-
City looking at redevelopment of surface parking lots downtown
The Urban Planning Committee passed a motion Tuesday to explore options for phasing out some of downtown's surface parking lots.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ford, Jones to challenge Emergencies Act inquiry summons in court
Ontario Premier Doug and former solicitor general Sylvia Jones will challenge a summons to appear before a commission investigating the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act.
-
New details reveal how the alleged 'crypto king' scheme left investors out millions
A self-described 'crypto king' from Ontario was living a lavish life – driving a lime green Lamborghini and boating on a multi-levelled yacht – before an investor alleged the 23-year-old had scammed him out of millions.
-
Nikki Kaur fired from Brampton city hall job a day after losing mayoral bid to Patrick Brown
Nikki Kaur says she has been fired from her job at Brampton city hall a day after losing to Patrick Brown in the mayoral election.
Calgary
-
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith criticized for attending event in Brooks-Medicine Hat
A southern Alberta byelection, which could earn Premier Danielle Smith a seat in the legislature, is still a couple of weeks away, but questions are being raised over her presence at an event in the riding on Tuesday.
-
Premier Smith calls on Calgary council, Flames to work toward new arena
Premier Danielle Smith says Calgary needs a new 'world class event centre arena' and the time to commence with the project is 'now.'
-
State of glaciers in the Canadian Rockies is 'dire right now,' expert warns
A Canadian professor is warning many of the iconic glaciers in the Canadian Rockies will be gone in the coming decades.
Montreal
-
Judge in Quebec racial profiling case orders end to random traffic stops
A Quebec Superior Court judge has invalidated laws that allow police to randomly pull over drivers for traffic stops. Justice Michel Yergeau ruled Tuesday on a constitutional challenge to random stops, writing that racial profiling exists and that it's a reality that weighs heavily on Black people.
-
Family of woman found dead on ER floor asks Quebec coroner to reopen investigation
The family of an 86-year-old woman who was found dead on the floor of a Montreal-area emergency room last year is calling for a new investigation into the circumstances of her death following the release of a coroner's report.
-
Bloc Quebecois leader calls monarchy 'racist', tables motion for Canada to split ties
Following a motion tabled in the House of Commons to sever ties between Canada and the monarchy, Bloc Quebecois Leader Yves-François Blanchet on Tuesday called the institution "incredibly racist" and "slave-driven."
Atlantic
-
Mountie who recorded Lucki meeting first told investigators tape lost on stolen phone
An affidavit by an RCMP security investigator details how the force obtained recordings of a tense meeting at the centre of allegations of political interference into the Mounties' investigation into the Nova Scotia mass shooting.
-
Audit after N.S. mass shooting reveals flaws in RCMP decommissioning of vehicles
Almost two years after the RCMP imposed a moratorium on the sale of its decommissioned vehicles, the police force has released an internal audit that uncovered a series of shortcomings.
-
Shifting market: Nova Scotia real estate sales slide as prices increase
Nova Scotia homeowners and potential buyers continue to adjust to a changing market - one vastly different than the same time last year.
Winnipeg
-
'Things are critical right now': Manitoba doctor sounds alarm, says hospitals are overwhelmed
An emergency room doctor is sounding the alarm after a patient waited 10 hours before being diagnosed with a heart attack.
-
The last pitches from Winnipeg mayoral candidates ahead of election
The four frontrunners for mayor, according to polls, made pitches on the final full day of campaigning.
-
Man found dead under truck; Winnipeg police investigating
The homicide unit is taking over an investigation after a man's body was found underneath a truck Monday morning in the city's northeast.
Kitchener
-
'Sea of change': Majority of Waterloo politicians now women
With new faces embarking on a four-year tenure across Waterloo Region, the number of females representing the City of Waterloo has increased to nearly 80 per cent.
-
New Waterloo regional councillors make history
In a race full of new faces, two women elected to regional council Monday night have made history.
-
Natasha Salonen becomes first female mayor of Wilmot in dramatic council overhaul
In a dramatic overhaul, Wilmot voters have elected an entirely new township council – all of whom are newcomers to municipal politics.
Regina
-
Power restored to most of the Caronport area after 44-hour outage
Power and other utilities were restored to most of the village of Caronport and its surrounding area following a 44-hour outage.
-
Regina Public Library highlights issues with central branch during public tours
The Regina Public Library (RPL) is shedding some light on the issues that plague its central branch.
-
Lebret, Starblanket Cree Nation celebrate completion of major wastewater upgrades
The Village of Lebret, Sask. and nearby Starblanket Cree Nation celebrated the grand opening of a new wastewater facility on Tuesday, following the completion of upgrades, which took one year to complete.
Barrie
-
Here are the new mayors elected in municipalities across the region
Alex Nuttall was elected as mayor of Barrie, and long-time Oro-Medonte Mayor Harry Hughes was unseated as the votes came in Monday night, with several other new mayors elected across the region.
-
Wasaga Beach elects a familiar face to unseat current mayor
The Town of Wasaga Beach has elected a new mayor with a familiar face.
-
Expert witness testifies about stab wound that likely killed Simcoe County man
The doctor who performed Bill McKee's autopsy days after the husband and father of three died inside his Penetanguishene home in 2019 testified Tuesday in a Barrie courtroom.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon mall security guards used excessive force in arrest, bystander says
A sidewalk arrest by Saskatoon mall security has one bystander concerned with what they see as an excessive use of force.
-
Saskatoon Ukrainian bilingual school getting creative to deal with influx of students
With no end in sight to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, more displaced people are coming to Saskatchewan and that influx is felt in a big way at the province’s only Ukrainian bilingual school.
-
Saskatoon bids farewell to $64 million construction season
The City of Saskatoon is ready to put another construction season behind it after extensive work to some of the city's busiest roads.
Northern Ontario
-
After Monday’s vote, North Bay city council nears gender equality
As election results came in last night, it quickly became apparent that North Bay was going to have a strong female representation on council.
-
Sudbury powerlifter to compete at Special Olympics World Games in 2023
Sudbury powerlifter Josee Seguin will represent Canada at the Special Olympics World Games in 2023.
-
Bloc Quebecois leader calls monarchy 'racist', tables motion for Canada to split ties
Following a motion tabled in the House of Commons to sever ties between Canada and the monarchy, Bloc Quebecois Leader Yves-François Blanchet on Tuesday called the institution "incredibly racist" and "slave-driven."