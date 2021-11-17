Greater Victoria gas stations running dry due to Malahat closures, but expert says don't panic

Saanich -

A supply chain expert is urging Vancouver Islanders to not panic-buy fuel as some stations run low, or have totally run out of gasoline Wednesday.

The province's recent rainstorm has hampered supply chains in B.C., including on Vancouver Island.

On Wednesday morning, all fuel except for premium-grade gas was sold out at the Peninsula Co-Op gas station on West Saanich Road near Keating Cross Road.

Down the street, near Old Field Road, another Co-op station is behind yellow tape as it has completely run out of fuel.

Staff said that they receive re-supplies from trucks that travel on the Malahat highway, and recent closures mean they haven't been receiving as much fuel as they normally do.

"Everything you get, particularly your day-to-day consumables, you're still going to get them," said David Earl, president of the B.C. Trucking Association on Wednesday,

"They will just take longer and you might not have quick selection."

Nov. 17, 2021: (CTV News)

Earl says Vancouver Island is in a much better position than some Lower Mainland gas stations, which currently don’t know when re-supply will come.

The Malahat highway is open to single-lane alternating traffic, which will allow goods like fuel to continue to flow.

Wait times are a concern, however, as crossing the mountain highway can leave vehicles stuck in traffic jams for hours.

"Products will be late and we’ll see delays," said Earl. "And there will be follow-on delays. But the good news it’s still moving."

As several Peninsula Co-Op gas stations eagerly await fuel trucks, the Petro Canada at Sayward Road was being re-supplied with fresh gas.