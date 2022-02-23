'Great news': Novavax vaccine coming to B.C., says top doctor
British Columbia's top doctor says she's thrilled that the Novavax vaccine will soon be available in B.C., offering residents another option for getting vaccinated against COVID-19.
The Novavax vaccine was only recently approved for use in Canada, and doses are expected to arrive in B.C. within a "week to 10 days," said provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry at a live update Wednesday.
The Novavax vaccine is classified as a protein subunit vaccine, which is different from previous COVID-19 vaccines, which are considered mRNA vaccines.
According to Health Canada, mRNA vaccines use spike proteins that provide a person's cells with instructions on how to make a coronavirus protein, triggering an immune response that helps protect that person from COVID-19.
Protein subunit vaccines, in contrast, use purified and harmless pieces of the virus itself, which triggers an immune response.
"So you're given the proteins directly and those stimulate your own immune system to develop antibodies and cell-mediated immunity against those proteins," said Henry.
B.C.'s top doctor added that protein subunit vaccines are a more traditional type of vaccine, with several types of seasonal influenza and Hepatitis C vaccines already using this development method.
Henry said that the Novavax vaccine is a good option for people who may have concerns about negative reactions with other types of vaccines, which use a relatively new type of development method.
"I think this is great news," said Henry, adding that the Novavax vaccine is "fridge stable" and does not require ultra-low temperature freezers for transportation like other vaccines do.
She added that efficacy trails produced results "upwards of 90 per cent protection of preventing infection."
The Novavax vaccine will be used largely in B.C. health clinics and at pharmacies, but people interested in receiving one who have not yet gotten their first or second dose can contact ImmunizeBC at 1-833-838-2323 and request this type of vaccine.
Henry said doses will be reserved for people who call and ask for a Novavax vaccine once they're delivered in early March.
