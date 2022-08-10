Great Gatsby-themed lawn bowling fundraiser returns to Victoria in support of childhood cancer research

The Great Gatsbowl, a 1920s-themed night of fun, frivolity and lawn bowling all in support of childhood cancer research is returning to Victoria this month.

The tournament supports the Canadian Cancer Society's Tour de Rock team – including CTV’s Anna McMillan this year, and its fundraising efforts.

Proceeds will also go towards sending kids to Camp Goodtimes, a camp created to host children with cancer.

Organizers say no playing experience is necessary, with space for 16 teams of four players each.

There will be prizes for the winning teams and best dressed players.

The event was started in 2014 and has raised more than $20,000 since then. This year’s goal is to raise $3,000.

"People love dressing up in the 1920s gear. We’ve got Gatsby-style music on and it is just really a fun-filled event," said Katie DeRosa, the founder and organizer of the Great Gatsbowl.

The event is close to her heart. A former Tour de Rock media rider herself, DeRosa was touched by the impact the fundraising effort has on those most affected.

"To know the money is going to help those families with sending their kids to Camp Goodtimes and the research that helps find a cure, I think that’s why it really is important for me to do this event every year," she said.

"We want to support the families and that’s what it’s about."

Tickets are $35 per person and spectator tickets are $15 each, which also includes a drink and light snacks.

The event happens on Saturday, Aug. 27, at the Canadian Pacific Lawn Bowling Club at 720 Belleville St. in Victoria.

Registration is at 4 p.m. and games start at 4:30 p.m.

To register, email katie_derosa@outlook.com with your team members and team name.