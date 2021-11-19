Gasoline rationing now in effect on Vancouver Island

Victoria -

Vancouver Island drivers will be limited in how much gasoline they are allowed to put into their vehicles for the remainder of the month.

On Friday, the B.C. government announced that individual drivers will only be able to buy a maximum of 30 litres of gasoline per trip to the gas station.

The order is in effect until Dec. 1 on Vancouver Island, the Lower Mainland, the Gulf Islands, the Sunshine Coast and the Sea-to-Sky region.

Essential and emergency vehicles will have "unrestricted access" to fuel, says the province.

The gas limits for individual commuters come as the province continues to juggle disrupted supply chains following flooding in many areas of B.C.

"We have a steady supply of gas to support all our essential vehicles and we will get through these restrictions together by staying calm, only buying what we need and looking out for each other," said B.C. Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth on Friday.

"These measures are necessary during temporary shortages as work is under way to re-establish B.C.’s fuel supply."

'DO THE RIGHT THING'

The province says gas retailers will be responsible for making sure that gas reserves last until Dec. 1.

The provincial government will also be working with gas stations to make sure the limits on individual fill-ups are being followed.

"Anyone who is abusive, threatening or belligerent to gas station workers can be subject to a fine under the order," said the province in a release Friday.

When asked what specific actions the province will take to enforce the order, Farnworth said he trusted most British Columbians "would do the right thing."

"It's 10 to 11 days where we'll have to pull together as a province, particularly in the Lower Mainland. If we do that we'll succeed," he said at a live briefing Friday.

During this emergency order, gas stations and wholesale distributors will also be barred from price gouging, according to the province. Residents will also be prohibited from reselling gas.

"If you only need a quarter tank, please leave some for the person behind you," said Farnworth. "I'd like to thank the gas and energy companies who are making significant efforts to source fuel for British Columbia."