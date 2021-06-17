Advertisement
Gas station fire closes Highway 4 in Whiskey Creek, B.C.
Published Thursday, June 17, 2021 6:36PM PDT
A highway on Vancouver Island has been closed to traffic in both directions after a gas station went up in flames Thursday afternoon. (Becks Dale Mitch)
Highway 4 was closed between Chatsworth Road and Hilliers Road South in both directions as crews dealt with the fire at the Whiskey Creek Co-op.
Witness video shared with CTV News Vancouver Island shows a camper van parked at the co-op catching fire around 4 p.m., surrounded by plumes of smoke.
Moments later, another witness video shows the entire station engulfed.
No detour is available, according to DriveBC.