Gas prices spike 12 cents at some Greater Victoria gas stations

Gas is on the rise in Greater Victoria, with some stations posting a 12 cent hike Thursday.

Per litre, 162.9 seems to be trending, while a few stations still remain at 150.9 Thursday afternoon.

Of the three stations on the corner of Shelbourne Street and Hillside Avenue, two of them – Esso and Chevron – were still at the lower price around 1:45 p.m., while the PetroCan rang in at 162.9.

Other gas stations along the Shelbourne corridor are trending higher as well.

According to Dan McTeague with Gas Buddy, the spike in gas prices is due to delays at two refineries.

The Parkland refinery in Burnaby, B.C. and the Holly Frontier refinery in Anacortes, Wash., are both delayed due to freezing, says McTeague.

He estimates that prices will drop again in about two weeks after the refineries are back up and running.

The last time prices reached 162.9 in the Victoria area was during the week of Aug. 25, according to McTeague.

