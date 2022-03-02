Gas prices soar to record-breaking 194.9 cents in Greater Victoria

Gas prices reached new heights at some stations in Greater Victoria on Wednesday, with the cost of regular fuel hitting an unprecedented 194.9 cents per litre.

The previous record was set on Feb. 16, when gas prices reached 179.9 cents in the region.

At the time, experts said they expected fuel prices to rise above $2 per litre by the summer.

With Russia invading Ukraine, global energy markets are in flux, contributing to the rising fuel cost.

On Wednesday, gas prices in Greater Victoria were above those in Metro Vancouver, where gas prices are generally higher.

In Metro Vancouver, gas was pegged at 186.9 early Wednesday afternoon, though prices were expected to catch up to Greater Victoria by Thursday, according to experts.

"I am absolutely convinced now that we will see $2 a litre here in Vancouver, more than likely in the next week or so," Dan McTeague, president of Canadians for Affordable Energy, told CTV News Vancouver on Wednesday.

With files from Regan Hasegawa, CTV News Vancouver