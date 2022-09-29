Gas prices hit 239.9 in Greater Victoria, smashing records

Gas prices at some stations in Greater Victoria hit a stunning 239.9 cents per litre for regular fuel on Thursday, marking a new record-high for the region.

The previous record was set on June 6, when gas prices reached 234.9 cents at some stations.

While not all stations in Greater Victoria were listing prices as high as 239.9 on Thursday, those that were marked the highest price for gas in Canada.

Similar prices were reported in Metro Vancouver on Thursday, while other major cities were listing much lower prices. A litre of regular gas cost 145.9 in Edmonton, 153.9 in Toronto and 168.9 in Montreal.

Analysts say there's a tight supply of fuel as a major pipeline and refinery on the West Coast undergoes maintenance.

However, prices are forecasted to dip again by as much as 20 cents within the next two weeks.

On Wednesday, B.C. Energy Minister Bruce Ralston said that the province had instructed the B.C. Utilities Commission to look into fuel pricing in the province.

"With rising costs spurred by global inflation, I understand that families' ability to budget is made more challenging when they see price fluctuations at the pump," he said in a statement.

"That’s why we have given the [B.C. Utilities Commission] power to look into secrecy in pricing and why we are also helping people deal with higher costs right now," he said.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Regan Hasegawa