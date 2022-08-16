Galloping Goose detour in place for emergency repairs in Colwood

The closure affects the stretch of trail between Island Highway and the Belmont Road bridge and will be in place until at least Aug. 23, according to notices from the Capital Regional District and the City of Colwood. (City of Colwood) The closure affects the stretch of trail between Island Highway and the Belmont Road bridge and will be in place until at least Aug. 23, according to notices from the Capital Regional District and the City of Colwood. (City of Colwood)

