Fundraiser to benefit Victoria's Sanctuary Youth Centre

Vulnerable youth in the Capital Region will benefit from an upcoming fundraiser, part of a national event to raise money for a variety of charities across the county.

The "Ride for Refuge" is a family-friendly cycling and walking fundraiser in support of the Sanctuary Youth Centre in downtown Victoria, which helps vulnerable youth aged 14 to 22.

This will be the Sanctuary Youth Centre’s ninth year taking part in the Ride for Refuge. The centre's fundraising goal is $35,000.

Participants can choose between a 2.5-kilmoetre and a 5-kilometre walk, or between a 10-kilometre and a 20-kilometre bike ride.

Funds raised locally will go directly to Sanctuary’s drop-in and mental health programs, with an emphasis on wellness and healthy living.

The centre provides a safe and supportive environment for at-risk youth, giving them access to basic resources such as showers, laundry, hot meals, and sense of community.

“These youth that we serve are experiencing a greater degree of vulnerability,” says Darin Reimer, executive director of the Cornerstone Youth Society and Sanctuary Youth Centre.

He says many of them are on the verge of being homeless or are homeless because they feel safer on the streets than in the home they’ve come from.

The centre opens five days a week and has received more than 40,000 visits since its doors opened in 2004.

“Our vision is all youth are living a healthy and fulfilling lives,” says Reimer.

The executive director is encouraging Victoria area residents to participate in this year's event.

The Ride for Refuge is described as a day when Canadians declare their solidarity with millions of people in Canada and around the world who are seeking refuge from danger, hardship and abuse.

Thousands of participants will be taking part in the ride in 39 locations across Canada, including Victoria.

Each host location will be supporting a specific charity, with Sanctuary the beneficiary of Victoria's ride.

Registration for the event is available online. The ride gets underway at 3 p.m. on Oct. 1 at the Gateway Baptist Church, located at 898 Royal Oak Ave. in Saanich.

For those who would like to help out, volunteers are still needed. More information can be found on the Ride for Refuge website.