'Fully operational': New coast guard base opens on Vancouver Island
A new coast guard base has opened at the northern tip of Vancouver Island in Port Hardy, B.C.
Locals and the Canadian Coast Guard celebrated the grand opening of the station, called the Canadian Coast Guard Hardy Bay Base, at a ceremony Tuesday.
The 16,000-square-foot station was funded by the federal government and includes office spaces, storage spaces for vessels and emergency response equipment, and houses a large drive-on floating dock so that specialized equipment can be loaded onto coast guard ships.
A mechanics workshop is also located at the new base to help with maintenance of smaller ships.
The coast guard says the new base will help crews react more efficiently to marine rescues or environmental emergencies in the area.
The federal government also says it worked closely with the surrounding communities when building the new coast guard base.
"The importance of this special new facility in Port Hardy, and the enhanced services the Canadian Coast Guard and CCG ships will help provide, reflect our close collaboration with Kwakiutl First Nation and the local community," said Federal Fisheries Minister Joyce Murray in a statement Tuesday.
KWAKIUTL TERRITORY
The coast guard base includes two five-metre totem poles (17 feet) at the entrance of the facility that were built by master carver Stanley Hunt of the Kwakiutl First Nation.
Another 10-metre totem pole (32 feet) stands at the rear of the facility facing the water. The federal government says the totem pole, carved by Kwakiutl Chief Calvin Hunt, lets "mariners know they are entering Kwakiutl Territory."
A wall panel carved by Stanley Hunt is also displayed inside the base's main conference room.
"The Kwakiutl Elected Governance is pleased to have the Canadian Coast Guard base completed and fully operational here in Port Hardy," said Marc Peeler, Kwakiutl First Nation member and councillor in a statement Tuesday.
"Our B.C. Coastline is beautiful and rich in ecosystems that need protection from marine pollution and we look forward to improved emergency incident response," he said.
When construction of the Canadian Coast Guard Hardy Bay Base was first announced in 2020, it was estimated to cost $8.8-million to build.
