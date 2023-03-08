Friends and family remember victims of deadly plane crash off Vancouver Island
As the Transportation Safety Board continues to look into the cause of a plane crash that claimed the lives of three people north of Port Hardy last November, the families of those victims search for answers while remembering their loved ones.
The crash occurred on Nov. 23, 2022, in a remote logging camp in Strachan Bay.
The plane was piloted by 35-year-old Patrick Lehman, whom life-long friend Brian Texmo says was an adventurer.
"His nickname was 'The Gypsy' because he was always all over the place doing everything, whatever his heart desired," he said. "He just went and did it, nothing ever held him back."
Texmo has been friends with Lehman since the age of four and started a GoFundMe campaign to benefit Lehman’s daughter who is expected to be born in August.
Texmo says Lehman wasn’t aware his girlfriend was pregnant when his plane went down.
"The money is there because Patrick is not there, and can’t be there," said Texmo.
"So we got together, a bunch of friends, and talked about it and said we want to do this because Patrick would always help anybody out in any chance given to him."
Texmo says they only found out about Patrick’s girlfriend being pregnant a couple of weeks after his death.
"We knew they were trying at the time, and it’s extremely bittersweet," he said.
Patrick Lehman and his girlfriend are pictured. (Submitted)Texmo says when he spoke at Lehman’s celebration of life on Feb. 4, which was held at the Port Hardy Civic Centre in front of a packed crowd, he referenced his friend’s many jobs and how he wanted to explore rather than being in one spot.
"When you think of Patrick, you think of an outdoorsman living his life to his fullest," he said. "The kid did everything from fishing, hunting, flying – everything outdoors he was out doing. He was never inside, he just loved every bit of being outside."
POWELL RIVER CONNECTION
Aside from Lehman, two others died when the plane crashed, including 30-year old Colby Drinkwater of Powell River.
His partner, Alison McPhie, says Drinkwater had been a logger for close to a decade, following in the footsteps of his grandfather who had a logging company on the Sunshine Coast.
Colby Drinkwater is pictured. (Submitted)She says he often worked in remote communities and had expressed concerns about having to fly to remote areas, especially out of Port Hardy.
"I definitely have questions about what happened, as they should not have flown," McPhie told CTV News.
"There were wind warnings, [and] I think they should have better flying regulations for small planes in rough winds," she said.
A GoFundMe fundraiser has also been set up for McPhie and her three-year-old daughter, Lily, in order to relieve some of the financial stress they have facing ahead of them.
"His last message to me was, 'Might be a rough plane ride out, love you and Lily,'" McPhie said.
Colby Drinkwater is pictured. (Submitted)
COURTENAY CONNECTION
The third victim in the crash was 54-year-old Paula Henderson of Courtenay, who was working in the camp as a cook.
An obituary lists Henderson as being a wife, mother, grandmother and friend who "leaves a giant hole in the hearts of her husband of 29 years," and her children and grandchildren.
The obituary goes on to say "she will be dearly missed by her many friends and other family members”"
CRASH CAUSE
Texmo believes Lehman had been a pilot for three or four years before the crash and is anxious to know exactly how it occurred.
"There’s a lot of speculation on that subject of what happened, from eye witnesses to talking with other pilots," he said.
"One thing we do know is they take some time to go through one of those investigations, so I know a lot of us are eagerly awaiting the results to see what happened."
"For the most part, it’s a pretty reliable job and fairly safe, but just like in anything – especially with planes and you’re flying in inclement weather – things can happen just that quickly," said Texmo.
A staff member from the Transportation Safety Board says the investigation into the crash is in the "report phase" and additional information can’t be released until the report has been concluded.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Senate showdown ahead? Minister rejects some Bill C-11 amendments
After taking weeks to consider the Senate's changes to the Liberals' contentious online streaming legislation known as Bill C-11, Canadian Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez has confirmed he's rejecting several of the amendments made, prompting a potential legislative showdown.
Longtime Liberal MP Marc Garneau is resigning his seat in the House
Longtime politician and former astronaut Marc Garneau has announced he is resigning his seat in the House of Commons. The Quebec Liberal MP revealed his resignation Wednesday morning to his Quebec caucus colleagues.
Prince Harry and Meghan's daughter christened, will use royal title
Prince Harry and his wife Meghan announced Wednesday that their daughter had been christened in a private ceremony in California, publicly calling her a princess and revealing for the first time that they will use royal titles for their children.
Bank of Canada holds key interest rate at 4.5 per cent
The Bank of Canada maintained its policy rate at 4.5 per cent, following eight consecutive rate hikes since March. The pause was signalled by the central bank in January, in order to assess the full impacts its monetary policy is having on the Canadian economy.
Scientists have revived a 'zombie' virus that spent 48,500 years frozen in permafrost
Warmer temperatures in the Arctic are thawing the region's permafrost — a frozen layer of soil beneath the ground — and potentially stirring viruses that, after lying dormant for tens of thousands of years, could endanger animal and human health.
'Record-high number' of people in Canada don't think they'll ever afford a home: survey
As home prices and interest rates remain elevated, a record number of non-homeowners think they’ll never afford a house, according to a new report released by Mortgage Professionals Canada on Tuesday.
Giving the middle finger is a 'God-given right,' says Quebec judge
A Quebec court judge says Canadians have a 'God-given,' constitutionally protected right to flip off obnoxious neighbours. Judge Dennis Galiatsatos made comments in a February ruling acquitting a Montreal-area man of criminal harassment, adding that the fact the man was arrested and prosecuted at all was a bewildering injustice.
opinion | These are the strategies the wealthy use to reduce their taxes
As tax deadlines approach, one of the top questions on people’s minds is, 'How can I reduce my taxes?'
Questionnaire reveals why some people are afraid of clowns
A recent survey reveals why clowns, even those at a harmless birthday party, can send some people running in the opposite direction.
Vancouver
-
Red Robin fires manager at B.C. restaurant who allegedly berated staff, threw cheese sauce at guest
The assistant manager of a Red Robin restaurant in Prince George has been fired over an altercation on Sunday night that was anything but family-friendly.
-
'We went flying': B.C. couple questions why RCMP officer not facing charges in alleged road rage incident
A B.C. couple say an RCMP officer—who is awaiting trial on criminal charges related to an on-duty shooting – crashed into their car during what they describe as a road rage incident on Christmas Day.
-
Annual count of Metro Vancouver homeless underway after pandemic hiatus
More than 1,000 volunteers have fanned out across Metro Vancouver for the first homeless count since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Edmonton
-
Video of stabbing suspect in west Edmonton 'violent assault' released
Police have released photos and video of a male who violently assaulted another man in west Edmonton last month.
-
NDP promising free birth control for Albertans if elected in May
Alberta's NDP is promising to follow in the footsteps of B.C.'s NDP and make birth control free if it wins the next provincial election.
-
Growth in Grades 4-9 classes restricting school choice: Edmonton Public Schools
Class sizes are growing at Edmonton Public Schools, with the largest growth happening at the Grade 4 to 9 level, where the average ranges from 23 to 26 students.
Toronto
-
'Don't allow your dogs to bark': City removes signage telling owners to keep dogs quiet
The City of Toronto is taking down a number of signs in city-run parks telling dog owners to limit barking as they said the messaging “did not meet the mark.”
-
Lockdown at Toronto school lifted after reports of person with a gun
The lockdown at a downtown Toronto school has been lifted following reports of a person with a gun on the property.
-
A Canadian province just became the 1st to offer free birth control. Will Ontario follow suit?
A Canadian province will soon be the first to offer free birth control to residents. Will Ontario follow suit?
Calgary
-
Walcott chastises 'intolerant' protests of drag queens, calls on Calgarians to support 'most vulnerable'
In a letter released Tuesday, Ward 8 Coun. Courtney Walcott condemned the actions of protesters who he says "hope to erode our freedoms" by first targeting the most vulnerable members of society.
-
Calgary woman has big plans for $3M lottery win
Travel, retirement and an investment property are among the ideas that one Calgary woman is considering now that she's the city's newest multi-millionaire.
-
RCMP investigating pipe bomb explosions in southern Alberta town
Mounties are investigating two separate pipe bomb explosions in the town of Claresholm, Alta., that damaged garbage receptacles.
Montreal
-
Longtime Liberal MP Marc Garneau is resigning his seat in the House
Longtime politician and former astronaut Marc Garneau has announced he is resigning his seat in the House of Commons. The Quebec Liberal MP revealed his resignation Wednesday morning to his Quebec caucus colleagues.
-
Giving the middle finger is a 'God-given right,' says Quebec judge
A Quebec court judge says Canadians have a 'God-given,' constitutionally protected right to flip off obnoxious neighbours. Judge Dennis Galiatsatos made comments in a February ruling acquitting a Montreal-area man of criminal harassment, adding that the fact the man was arrested and prosecuted at all was a bewildering injustice.
-
Quebec Solidaire wants to make it illegal to evict a tenant in favour of an Airbnb
Quebec Solidaire (QS) considers it intolerable for landlords to evict tenants in order to convert their homes to Airbnb, especially in the midst of a housing crisis. QS spokesperson Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois is calling on the Legault government to quickly amend the Civil Code to prohibit evictions for the purpose of converting to tourist accommodation.
Atlantic
-
WestJet officially cancels flights between Moncton and Toronto starting in May
Travellers looking to fly between Moncton, N.B., and Toronto will have one less airline option after WestJet confirmed that services between the two locations will be removed as of April 30.
-
Nova Scotia court quashes hospital CEO's conviction for fraud, calls for new trial
Nova Scotia's highest court has quashed the fraud conviction of a children's hospital CEO who used her corporate credit card to pay for $47,000 in personal expenses, including flights for family members and Netflix fees.
-
Atlantic Lottery identifies $31 million jackpot winner
It has been a mystery up until now but Atlantic Lottery will reveal the winner of the $31 million Lotto Max Draw ticket that was sold in Cape Breton.
Winnipeg
-
RCMP told feds it could offer advice to Winnipeg police on landfill search: document
A newly released document shows the head of the RCMP told Ottawa the national police force could offer guidance to the Winnipeg police on searching a landfill for the remains of two First Nations women.
-
Trial of retired Winnipeg priest charged with indecent assault wraps up
Closing arguments have wrapped up in the trial of retired 93-year-old priest Arthur Masse.
-
'Record-high number' of people in Canada don't think they'll ever afford a home: survey
As home prices and interest rates remain elevated, a record number of non-homeowners think they’ll never afford a house, according to a new report released by Mortgage Professionals Canada on Tuesday.
Kitchener
-
Police, City of Waterloo tight-lipped on St. Patrick’s Day plans
With just over a week to go until St. Patrick’s Day, police and the City of Waterloo tell CTV News they have a plan in place – but it appears they’re keeping it to themselves.
-
Flair Airlines announces new destinations from Waterloo region airport
Flair Airlines announces new destinations from Waterloo region airport
-
Ontario’s highest court dismisses appeal by Trinity Bible Chapel over COVID-19 restrictions
The Ontario Court of Appeal has dismissed an appeal by Woolwich Township’s Trinity Bible Chapel and Alymer's Church of God after the two churches pushed back against COVID-19 restrictions.
Regina
-
Fatal fire in village of Quinton not being investigated as suspicious: RCMP
One person is dead following a fire in a central Saskatchewan village.
-
Regina city council set to vote on application for $128M in federal dollars for new aquatic centre
Regina city council will decide whether or not to apply for a total of $128 million in funding from Ottawa for a new aquatics centre during Wednesday's council meeting.
-
SaskTel adds 48 communities to $200M Rural Fibre Initiative
An additional 48 towns and villages have been added to SaskTel's Rural Fibre Initiative.
Barrie
-
Deadly collision on County Road 27 in Springwater under investigation
One person has died and another is in critical condition following a collision in Springwater Township Wednesday morning.
-
How an app helped officers quickly locate lost hikers
Police credit an app with helping officers quickly locate a lost and cold couple hiking in a conservation area in Bradford.
-
Food bank takes new approach to help growing number of people struggling with food insecurity
The Barrie Food Bank is changing its approach to help the growing number of individuals and families experiencing food insecurity in the community.
Saskatoon
-
'His face still haunts me': Witness testifies in La Ronge murder case
The family of a 29-year-old La Ronge man who was killed nearly three years ago said the court process has been difficult, but they have faith in the justice system.
-
Former Sask. group home employee pleads guilty to sexually assaulting residents with disabilities
A man accused of sexually assaulting and exploiting residents at a group home he worked at has pleaded guilty.
-
Lumsden takes Saskatchewan municipal award for solar projects
The voice of Saskatchewan’s municipalities is awarding the province’s most innovative communities.
Northern Ontario
-
Fire at North Bay motel on Lakeshore Drive, people asked to avoid the area
Emergency crews are at the scene of a fire at a North Bay motel on Wednesday morning.
-
These Ontario cities are expected to see the biggest home price declines
While Toronto has seen a significant dip in home prices as borrowing costs have gone up over the past year, other places in Ontario are seeing an even more dramatic drop according to a new report released Monday.
-
Home of late hockey legend Guy Lafleur back on the market with lower $1.6M price tag
The home of late hockey legend Guy Lafleur, one of the few Montreal homes with a helicopter pad tucked away in the backyard, is back on the market but for a much lower asking price.