Friends and family of missing Vancouver Island woman renew plea to find her

Friends and a family of a missing Port Alberni woman are renewing their pleas for information on what happened to her.

Those dedicated to locating her have distributed posters and hung banners in Nanaimo and Port Alberni asking for help in locating Amber Manthormne.

“There are people that still have information that they haven’t shared,” said Kristie St. Claire, a friend of Manthorne.

“We’re hoping that this reminds them that it's been this long and it’s incredibly painful and devastating and a huge loss for her friends and family members.”

At the time of her disappearance, Manthorne was 40 years old. She was last seen on July 7, when she reportedly told friends she was planning to meet an ex-boyfriend.

Two days later her jeep was found abandoned in Cassidy, B.C., just south of Nanaimo.

RCMP are investigating her disappearance, which sparked numerous searches, including a massive one involving roughly 100 volunteers.

St. Claire says the holiday season was difficult for Manthorne's family without her present.

Following tactics used by other families of lost loved ones, St. Claire said the refreshing of posters and hanging of banners will hopefully keep people thinking about and looking for her.

“It's kind of that double-edged sword of feeling sad that it’s been this long that we’re putting these banners up,” St.Claire told CTV News.

“It’s also encouraging for us because it’s helping to remind everyone when it feels like things have gotten cold.”

Manthorne’s disappearance was made into a three-part podcast in August by Port Alberni journalist Laura Palmer, who produces the “Island Crime” podcast.

Anyone with information on Manthorne’s case is asked to call the RCMP.