Friend 'shocked' after signs for missing Nanaimo woman removed

The Nanaimo RCMP are on the lookout for missing person signs that have been removed over the past several weeks.

The signs are about missing woman Lisa Marie Young, who was last seen in the early hours of June 30, 2002.

She was seen stepping into a red Jaguar car, and later that day a friend of Young's said she received a text from her saying she was being held against her will in a red Jaguar.

In the years since, annual marches have taken place to remember Young and keep the case alive.

Mounties have said that they believe she was the victim of a homicide.

On Friday, the Nanaimo RCMP said seven signs about the missing woman were taken down since late March.

The most recent sign to be removed was on April 18.

"Cindy Hall, a long-time friend of Lisa Marie Young, told the Nanaimo RCMP that she is shocked beyond belief to think that anyone would take the signs," said Mounties in a release Friday.

"Prior to placing them, Hall made sure to speak with nearby businesses to ensure that they had no objections," police said.

Mounties say they've also confirmed that the signs were not removed by city staff.

The missing signs were placed in a grassy area at the intersection of Bowen Road and Dufferin Crescent, near a TD Bank and Country Grocer store.

Anyone with information on the missing signs is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345.